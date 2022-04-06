Why COVID-19 Cases Haven't Soared in the US, Yet

The cases of COVID-19 have risen dramatically in Europe and China due to highly transmissible variants of the omicron virus. In the U.K., a recent analysis by the Health Security Agency found that the BA.2 subvariant of omicron is growing 80% faster than BA.1, the virus that caused the wave of infections in the U.S. last winter. Both cases and hospitalizations are rising in several European countries, as well as in the U.K., where the BA.2 strain is dominant, says CNN.

But here in the U.S., where the BA.2 is also the prevailing form of COVID-19, new case rates have not begun to rise. Over the past two weeks, they have even fallen by 1%, according to The New York Times. The expected surge that affected Europe and other parts of the world hasn’t happened, puzzling experts.

“It has not taken off,” said epidemiologist Michael Osterholm, at the University of Minnesota. There may be several reasons why this has not happened — yet.