As Summer Begins, COVID Cases Are on the Rise

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) data shows that as summer arrives, the cases of COVID-19 are steadily rising. In addition, wastewater data from the CDC indicates a rise in viral activity levels, and emergency visits due to COVID-19 have risen across the country.

COVID-19 cases are rising in 34 states and territories, with wastewater activity revealing high and very high activity in several locations, says Everyday Health. A very contagious COVID-19 variant called KP.3, a member of the FLiRT family of coronaviruses, is driving the trend.

According to ABC News, public health experts say that cases of COVID-19 will “drift upward” this summer rather than surge so the average person should be able to stay infection-free by using commonsense tactics learned during the pandemic.

“Our bodies have learned how to manage the virus over the last four years, meaning that many people have had successive waves of infection, many people have had initial vaccinations,” said Dr. Peter Chin-Hong, an infectious disease specialist at the University of California, San Francisco. “So that combined immunity gives a big force field that can help protect us this summer.”

Chin-Hong cautions that high-risk individuals should still protect themselves, adding that most hospitalizations and deaths occur among those over the age of 75 and people who are immunocompromised. He says it’s important to track wastewater data from the CDC to see if the virus is prevalent in your area. Keep masks and COVID-19 rapid tests readily on hand, but don’t panic.

“I think there’s a fine balance between ignoring everything and being scared of everything.” Chin-Hong said, adding that you cross a busy street with care but don’t let the traffic stop you from getting to your destination. “Be vigilant, but don’t be scared.”

Other experts add that those who are in contact with high-risk individuals should take more precautions and consider getting the updated COVID-19 vaccine that’s due out in September. Just like the flu vaccine, new versions of the COVID-19 shots will be more tailored to adapt to the current strains.