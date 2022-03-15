×
Newsmax TV & Webwww.newsmax.comFREE - In Google Play
VIEW
×
Newsmax TV & Webwww.newsmax.comFREE - On the App Store
VIEW

WATCH TV LIVE

Tags: Coronavirus | Health Topics | Vaccines | covid | pfizer | biontech | vaccine

Pfizer to Seek Authorization for Second COVID Booster Shot

vial labeled COVID booster with syringe
(Dreamstime)

Tuesday, 15 March 2022 01:28 PM

Pfizer Inc and its German partner BioNTech SE will seek emergency use authorization for a second booster shot of their COVID-19 vaccine for people aged 65 and older, the Washington Post reported on Tuesday.

The submission to the U.S. Food and Drug Administration, anticipated as soon as Tuesday, is expected to include "real world data" collected in Israel, one of the few countries that has authorized a second booster for older people, the report said, citing people familiar with the matter.

Pfizer and BioNtech's two-dose vaccine has shown to be effective against severe disease and death caused by the heavily-mutated omicron variant, but less effective in preventing transmission. Chief Executive Officer Albert Bourla has said there is need for additional booster doses as immunity wanes.

Both the companies did not immediately respond to Reuters request for comment.

© 2022 Thomson/Reuters. All rights reserved.


Click Here to comment on this article
Share
Health-News
Pfizer Inc and its German partner BioNTech SE will seek emergency use authorization for a second booster shot of their COVID-19 vaccine for people aged 65 and older, the Washington Post reported on Tuesday. The submission to the U.S. Food and Drug Administration, anticipated...
covid, pfizer, biontech, vaccine, booster, over 65
137
2022-28-15
Tuesday, 15 March 2022 01:28 PM
Newsmax Media, Inc.
Join the Newsmax Community
Read and Post Comments
Please review Community Guidelines before posting a comment.
 
Find Your Condition
More Conditions
TOP

The information presented on this website is not intended as specific medical advice and is not a substitute for professional medical treatment or diagnosis. Read Newsmax Terms and Conditions of Service.

Newsmax, Moneynews, Newsmax Health, and Independent. American. are registered trademarks of Newsmax Media, Inc. Newsmax TV, and Newsmax World are trademarks of Newsmax Media, Inc.

NEWSMAX.COM
© Newsmax Media, Inc.
All Rights Reserved
NEWSMAX.COM
© Newsmax Media, Inc.
All Rights Reserved