×
Newsmax TV & Webwww.newsmax.comFREE - In Google Play
VIEW
×
Newsmax TV & Webwww.newsmax.comFREE - On the App Store
VIEW

WATCH TV LIVE

Tags: Coronavirus | Health Topics | Vaccines | COVID | omicron | sotrovimab | GSK-Vir

New Data Shows GSK-Vir Drug Works Against All Omicron Mutations

scientist looking at omicron variant
(Dreamstime)

Tuesday, 07 December 2021 07:15 AM

British drugmaker GSK said on Tuesday its antibody-based COVID-19 therapy with U.S. partner Vir Biotechnology is effective against all mutations of the new omicron coronavirus variant, citing new data from early-stage studies.

The data, yet to be published in a peer-reviewed medical journal, shows that the companies' treatment, sotrovimab, is effective against all 37 identified mutations to date in the spike protein, GSK said in a statement.

Last week, another pre-clinical data showed that the drug had worked against key mutations of the omicron variant. Sotrovimab is designed to latch on to the spike protein on the surface of the coronavirus, but omicron has been found to have an unusually high number of mutations on that protein.

"These pre-clinical data demonstrate the potential for our monoclonal antibody to be effective against the latest variant, omicron, plus all other variants of concern defined to date by the WHO," GSK Chief Scientific Officer Hal Barron said.

GSK and Vir have been engineering so-called pseudoviruses that feature major coronavirus mutations across all suspicious variants that have emerged so far, and have run lab tests on their vulnerability to sotrovimab treatment.

© 2021 Thomson/Reuters. All rights reserved.


Click Here to comment on this article
Share
Health-News
British drugmaker GSK said on Tuesday its antibody-based COVID-19 therapy with U.S. partner Vir Biotechnology is effective against all mutations of the new omicron coronavirus variant, citing new data from early-stage studies. The data, yet to be published in a peer-reviewed...
COVID, omicron, sotrovimab, GSK-Vir, treatment
187
2021-15-07
Tuesday, 07 December 2021 07:15 AM
Newsmax Media, Inc.
Join the Newsmax Community
Read and Post Comments
Please review Community Guidelines before posting a comment.
 
Find Your Condition
More Conditions
TOP

The information presented on this website is not intended as specific medical advice and is not a substitute for professional medical treatment or diagnosis. Read Newsmax Terms and Conditions of Service.

Newsmax, Moneynews, Newsmax Health, and Independent. American. are registered trademarks of Newsmax Media, Inc. Newsmax TV, and Newsmax World are trademarks of Newsmax Media, Inc.

NEWSMAX.COM
© Newsmax Media, Inc.
All Rights Reserved
NEWSMAX.COM
© Newsmax Media, Inc.
All Rights Reserved