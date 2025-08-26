'Razor Blade Throat' Symptom of New COVID Variants

As new COVID-19 variants spread worldwide, health experts warn that they come with a distinctive symptom: a painful “razor blade throat” — described as sharp, stabbing pain in the throat.

COVID-19 cases are climbing across the U.S. and are expected to peak in September as children return to school. The CDC reports infections are rising in 36 states.

Key Symptoms

According to Dr. Matthew Lokant, infectious disease expert at West Virginia University School of Medicine, in addition to the razor blade, painful sore throat, the most common signs of the new Stratus and Nimbus variants include headache, body aches, fatigue, fever and congestion.

Patients often describe severe throat pain, but Lokant stresses this symptom does not make the illness more dangerous than earlier strains.

What To Do If You Get Sick

Get tested — current COVID-19 tests still detect the new variants.

Stay hydrated with water and herbal teas.

If positive, ask your doctor about treatments such as Paxlovid.

Seek immediate medical help if you experience difficulty breathing, chest pain, or severe hydration.

High-risk individuals — including older adults, those with chronic illnesses, or weakened immune systems — should consult a doctor promptly if they develop symptoms.

Prevention

To avoid getting COVID during the uptick in cases, experts recommend wearing a high-quality mask, like an N95 when in crowded, indoor spaces, washing hands regularly and avoiding close contact with sick people.

Experts say that there is more COVID-19 going around than is being reported.

“I would encourage everyone to treat it as if there is a summer surge,” says Dr. Sarah Whitley Coles, assistant professor at the University of Arizona College of Medicine. “Because we expect that there will be, or that we’re in the beginning of one, and to take necessary precautions.”

The new variants aren’t necessarily more severe, but the hallmark razor blade throat pain is a warning sign to get tested and take care of yourself.