×
Newsmax TV & Webwww.newsmax.comFREE - In Google Play
VIEW
×
Newsmax TV & Webwww.newsmax.comFREE - On the App Store
VIEW

WATCH TV LIVE

Tags: Coronavirus | Health Topics | Vaccines | COVID | hospitalization | cases | down

CDC: US COVID Cases, Hospitalizations Down 15 Percent From Last Week

Centers for Disease Control and Prevention headquarters
(Dreamstime)

Friday, 01 October 2021 11:34 AM

U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) Director Rochelle Walensky on Friday said that weekly COVID-19 cases and hospitalizations in the United States were down 15% from the previous week.

The United States had an average of 106,400 COVID-19 cases, 8,300 hospitalizations and more than 1,476 deaths in its most recent seven-day period, Walensky told reporters at a White House briefing. (Reporting by Lisa Lambert, Ahmed Aboulenein, and Jeff Mason)

© 2021 Thomson/Reuters. All rights reserved.


Click Here to comment on this article
Share
Health-News
U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) Director Rochelle Walensky on Friday said that weekly COVID-19 cases and hospitalizations in the United States were down 15% from the previous week. The United States had an average of 106,400 COVID-19 cases, 8,300...
COVID, hospitalization, cases, down
71
2021-34-01
Friday, 01 October 2021 11:34 AM
Newsmax Media, Inc.
Join the Newsmax Community
Read and Post Comments
Please review Community Guidelines before posting a comment.
 
Find Your Condition
More Conditions
TOP

The information presented on this website is not intended as specific medical advice and is not a substitute for professional medical treatment or diagnosis. Read Newsmax Terms and Conditions of Service.

Newsmax, Moneynews, Newsmax Health, and Independent. American. are registered trademarks of Newsmax Media, Inc. Newsmax TV, and Newsmax World are trademarks of Newsmax Media, Inc.

NEWSMAX.COM
© Newsmax Media, Inc.
All Rights Reserved
NEWSMAX.COM
© Newsmax Media, Inc.
All Rights Reserved