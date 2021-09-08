×
Tags: Coronavirus | Health Topics | Vaccines | Cold/Flu | COVID | flu | vaccine

Early-Stage Trial Begins for Combined Influenza/COVID-19 Vaccine

Vaccine vials and syringes
(Dreamstime)

Wednesday, 08 September 2021 01:05 PM

Vaccine developer Novavax Inc said on Wednesday it has initiated an early-stage study to test its combined flu and COVID-19 vaccine.

The trial, to be conducted in Australia, will enroll 640 healthy adults between the ages of 50 and 70 years and who have either been previously infected with the coronavirus or given an authorized COVID-19 vaccine at least eight weeks prior to the study.

Participants will receive a combination of the company's COVID-19 vaccine candidate, NVX-CoV2373, and its Influenza shot NanoFlu along with an adjuvant or vaccine booster.

"Combination of these two vaccines...may lead to greater efficiencies for the healthcare system and achieve high levels of protection against COVID-19 and influenza with a single regimen," Gregory Glenn, President of Research and Development at Novavax, said in a statement.

Novavax had said in May it expects seasonal influenza and COVID-19 combination vaccines to likely be critical in combating emerging COVID-19 variants. Its vaccine NanoFlu/NVX-CoV2373 had elicited robust responses to both influenza A and B and protected against the coronavirus in pre-clinical studies.

Novavax expects the trial results in the first half of 2022. (Reporting by Mrinalika Roy in Bengaluru; Editing by Krishna Chandra Eluri)

© 2021 Thomson/Reuters. All rights reserved.


