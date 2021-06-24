×
Newsmax TV & Webwww.newsmax.comFREE - In Google Play
VIEW
×
Newsmax TV & Webwww.newsmax.comFREE - On the App Store
VIEW

WATCH TV LIVE

Search
Tags: Coronavirus | Health Topics | Vaccines | COVID | fatigue | long-lasting | symptoms

Younger COVID Patients Endure Lasting Symptoms

a young woman sick in bed at home
(Dreamstime)

Thursday, 24 June 2021 08:12 AM

More than half of young adults with mild COVID-19 who self-isolated at home were still reporting troublesome after-effects six months later, a study from Norway published on Wednesday in Nature Medicine found.

The study included 312 COVID-19 survivors over age 16, with illnesses of varying severity. Overall, at six months, 189 patients, or 61%, reported persistent symptoms. Of the 61 patients between the ages of 16 and 30 who had only been mildly ill, 32 (52%) continued to have symptoms at six months, including loss of taste and smell (28%), fatigue (21%), trouble breathing (13%), impaired cognition (13%) and memory problems (11%).

The researchers said their patients' high rate of persistent fatigue "is striking" and appears higher than what is usually seen after other common viral infections, such as influenza, mononucleosis and dengue. "Considering the millions of young people infected during the ongoing pandemic," they conclude, the findings should prompt "population-wide mass vaccination" and other infection control measures. (https://go.nature.com/3xL7VFF)

© 2021 Thomson/Reuters. All rights reserved.


Click Here to comment on this article
Share
Health-News
More than half of young adults with mild COVID-19 who self-isolated at home were still reporting troublesome after-effects six months later, a study from Norway published on Wednesday in Nature Medicine found.
COVID, fatigue, long-lasting, symptoms, young
159
2021-12-24
Thursday, 24 June 2021 08:12 AM
Newsmax Media, Inc.
Join the Newsmax Community
Register To Comment Login To Comment
Please review Community Guidelines before posting a comment.
 
Find Your Condition
More Conditions
TOP

The information presented on this website is not intended as specific medical advice and is not a substitute for professional medical treatment or diagnosis. Read Newsmax Terms and Conditions of Service.

Newsmax, Moneynews, Newsmax Health, and Independent. American. are registered trademarks of Newsmax Media, Inc. Newsmax TV, and Newsmax World are trademarks of Newsmax Media, Inc.

NEWSMAX.COM
© Newsmax Media, Inc.
All Rights Reserved
NEWSMAX.COM
© Newsmax Media, Inc.
All Rights Reserved