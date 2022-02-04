Study: Rosemary May Protect Against COVID-19 and Alzheimer's Disease

Scientists have isolated a unique compound found in the herb rosemary that may block the SARS-CoV-2 virus that causes COVID-19. A team of researchers from Scripps Research Institute in California report that carnosic acid, a substance in this popular herb, may be a useful tool in the war against COVID-19. It may also play a role in preventing other inflammatory diseases, including Alzheimer’s disease and dementia.

According to Study Finds, carnosic acid inhibits the interaction between the virus’ outer spike protein and the body’s ACE2 receptor protein. This helps prevent the virus from entering the body. In addition, the researchers found that the compound impedes a powerful inflammatory pathway that involves not only COVID-19, but also other inflammatory diseases such as Alzheimer’s.

“We think that carnosic acid, or some optimized derivative, is worth investigating as a cheap, safe, and effective treatment for COVID-19 and some other inflammation-related disorders,” Dr. Stuart Lipton, senior author of the study, explained in a press release.

Lipton’s previous study conducted in 2016 found that carnosic acid activates an anti-inflammatory, antioxidant signaling cascade called the Nfr2 pathway, and found evidence that it reduces Alzheimer’s-like signs in mouse models.

For the new study, the team of researchers delved deeper into the anti-inflammatory effect of carnosic acid on immune cells, particularly in COVID-19 and dementia, says Study Finds. They concluded that this compound found in rosemary may be beneficial in fighting the inflammation of COVID-19, as well as long-term symptoms of the disease, especially “brain fog” and other cognitive issues, says Neuroscience News.

Lipton’s colleague, scientist Chang-ki Oh, conducted a specific COVID-19 blocking experiment and found that carnosic acid can directly block SARS-CoV-2’s ability to infect cells, with progressively greater infection blocking activity at higher doses.

Rosemary is an herb that has been used as an anti-infective agent since ancient times. Dr. Ellen Kamhi, author of The Natural Medicine Chest, tells Newsmax that it was burned in hospitals and sick rooms to purify the air and fight infections. “It was also used in courts to keep the judge and jurors from contracting plagues and fevers that the prisoner’s brought up from the dungeons,” she says.