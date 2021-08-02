Beware: Delta Brings New, Different Symptoms

The Delta variant sweeping the nation is not only more contagious than previous mutations, it is also triggering different symptoms. In fact, there is one symptom that appears to indicate the new face of COVID-19, according to Eat This, Not That!

At the beginning of the pandemic, experts noted that cough, shortness of breath, and loss of taste and smell were the predominant complaints for those infected with the virus. But things have changed with Delta.

“It seems like cough and loss of smell are less common,” said Dr. Inci Yildrim, a Yale pediatric infectious disease specialist and vaccinologist. She writes she isn’t surprised at the changes brought on by Delta, which the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention declare is as contagious as chicken pox.

“All viruses evolve over time and undergo changes as they spread and replicate,” she says. Yildrim adds that, based on the most current data available, the most common symptoms of Delta are headache, sore throat, runny nose, and fever.

Recent studies conducted in the U.K. by Kings College London as part of the COVID Symptom Study examined the new symptoms manifested by three groups of people who contracted the disease. One group was not vaccinated, the second was fully vaccinated and the third study group was partially vaccinated, according to Eat This, Not That!

“As we found, even people who had one or two doses of the vaccination can still be susceptible to contracting COVID, and the symptoms and severity differ depending on how many vaccinations you’ve had,” wrote the authors of the study.

But headaches remained the number one symptom in all three groups infected with the Delta variant, which is the most prevalent in the U.K. Also, cold symptoms which were not initially reported, are also on the rise among infected individuals, said researchers. Runny noses were the second most common symptom reported, followed by sneezing, in fully vaccinated people.

“If you have been vaccinated and start sneezing a lot without an explanation, you should get a COVID test, especially if you are living or working around people who are at greater risk from the disease,” said the researchers.

While loss of smell is now less common than during the initial phases of the pandemic, it’s still a tell-tale sign, ranking #5 among fully vaccinated people and #9 in those unvaccinated, according to Eat This, Not That!

Dr. Seema Bonney, founder and medical director of the Anti-Aging and Longevity Center of Philadelphia, tells Newsmax that there has been some worry over the spread of the Delta variant in recent weeks.

“In addition to being vaccinated and diligent with hand-washing, our best defense against COVID-19 variants and other viruses is a robust and healthy immune system,” she says. “A healthy immune system limits and can prevent infection.

“It acts as a barrier, protecting our body. The immune system is constantly surveying for infectious intruders, and when working optimally, will fight the infection. Simple lifestyle habits can keep your immune system healthy. These include daily exercise, good sleep hygiene, nutritious foods, adequate hydration and stress management.”