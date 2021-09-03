How to Celebrate Labor Day Safely Amidst the Spreading Delta Variant

Labor Day weekend, the unofficial end of summer, is here. With COVID-19 cases rising, along with hospitalizations and deaths due to the transmission of the highly contagious Delta variant, experts suggest planning your weekend carefully and re-thinking any plans that could increase your risk for infection.

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention recommends that unvaccinated people should not travel over the long weekend. “First and foremost, if you are unvaccinated, we would recommend not traveling," CDC Director Dr. Rochelle Walensky said during a White House COVID-19 Response Team briefing.

Fully vaccinated people can travel with precautions, but high transmission rates mean they also need to take infection risk into consideration when thinking about whether to hit the road, Walensky added. Here’s a check list to keep you and your family safe:

•Check state and local guidelines for quarantine restrictions from state, local or territorial governments, says USA Today. If you are traveling internationally, the restrictions may be different from those in the U.S.

•Bring a good supply of face masks. The CDC recommends universal masking in areas of high transmission, whether or not you are vaccinated. The U.S. Transportation Security Administration (TSA) has extended the face mask mandate for airlines and other forms of public transportation to January 2022. It’s wise to bring a mask wherever you go. “Masks are not forever, but they are for now,” Walensky said, adding that wearing a face mask is the easiest way for anyone to help slow the risk of infection.

•Pack hand sanitizer and disinfecting wipes. Although experts say that the risk of contracting COVID-19 from surfaces is low, it’s still important to mitigate any risk of infection. Use the disinfecting wipes to clean airline seats and tray tables. Use hand sanitizers that have at least 60% alcohol to effectively kill germs, says USA Today, when you don’t have access to soap and water.

•Stay outdoors as much as possible. The CDC says that outdoor gatherings are a much safer option than spending time indoors, especially if you are gathering with people, including children, who are not vaccinated. Maintain a distance of at least six feet, even at the beach, if you are not wearing a face mask.

•Bring proof of vaccination. Whether you carry your official vaccine card or a photo on your smartphone, it may be your entry ticket for indoor venues. New York and some other cities are now requiring proof of vaccination in restaurants and gyms.

•Stay home if you feel sick. The one constant and consistent message from all experts during the roller coaster ride of suggested measures for reducing the risk of transmission from COVID-19 is that if you have any symptoms, such as fever, fatigue, muscle or body aches, headache or sore throat, stay home and consider getting a COVID-19 test, says USA Today.