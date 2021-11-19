×
US Expands COVID Boosters to All Adults, CDC Reviews Next

Booster Shots in block with exclamation point
(Dreamstime)

Friday, 19 November 2021 08:35 AM

U.S. regulators have opened up COVID-19 booster shots to all adults, expanding the government’s campaign to shore up protection and get ahead of rising coronavirus cases that may worsen with the holidays.

Pfizer and Moderna announced Friday the Food and Drug Administration’s decision after at least 10 states already had started offering boosters to all adults.

The latest action simplifies what until now has been a confusing list of who’s eligible, allowing anyone 18 or older to choose either company’s booster six months after their last dose — regardless of which vaccine they had first.

But there’s one more step: The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention must agree to expand Pfizer and Moderna boosters to even healthy young adults and its scientific advisers were set to debate later Friday.

The Associated Press Health and Science Department receives support from the Howard Hughes Medical Institute’s Department of Science Education. The AP is solely responsible for all content.

© Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.


