×
Newsmax TV & Webwww.newsmax.comFREE - In Google Play
VIEW
×
Newsmax TV & Webwww.newsmax.comFREE - On the App Store
VIEW

WATCH TV LIVE

Tags: covid-19 | boosters | omicron | subvariants | moderna | pfizer

FDA Authorizes Moderna, Pfizer/BioNTech Omicron Vaccine Boosters

vial labeled COVID-19 vaccine Omicron
(Dreamstime)

Wednesday, 31 August 2022 09:50 AM EDT

The U.S. Food and Drug Administration on Wednesday authorized the retooled COVID-19 booster shots of both Moderna and Pfizer/BioNTech that target the currently dominant BA.4/BA.5 omicron subvariants of the coronavirus.

Both updated vaccines also include the original version of the virus targeted by all previous COVID shots as the country prepares for another broad vaccination campaign in the fall.

As a single dose, Moderna's vaccine is authorized for those aged 18 and above, while Pfizer's bivalent candidate is for those aged 12 and above.

The U.S. government has purchased 175 million doses of the booster shots in an effort to stave off the worst effects of a potential surge in new infections as schools reconvene and people spend more time indoors as the weather grows colder.

The FDA in June asked vaccine makers to tailor shots to the two subvariants responsible for the most recent surge in infections worldwide. The BA.5 subvariant currently accounts for more than 88% of U.S. infections.

The U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention's vaccine advisory panel is scheduled to meet on Thursday to make recommendations for use of the redesigned shots that Director Rochelle Walensky will take into consideration before making a final decision.

© 2022 Thomson/Reuters. All rights reserved.


Click Here to comment on this article
Share
Health-News
The U.S. Food and Drug Administration on Wednesday authorized the retooled COVID-19 booster shots of both Moderna and Pfizer/BioNTech that target the currently dominant BA.4/BA.5 omicron subvariants of the coronavirus.
covid-19, boosters, omicron, subvariants, moderna, pfizer
200
2022-50-31
Wednesday, 31 August 2022 09:50 AM
Newsmax Media, Inc.

Sign up for Newsmax’s Daily Newsletter

Receive breaking news and original analysis - sent right to your inbox.

(Optional for Local News)
Privacy: We never share your email address.
Join the Newsmax Community
Read and Post Comments
Please review Community Guidelines before posting a comment.
 
Find Your Condition
More Conditions
Get Newsmax Text Alerts
TOP

The information presented on this website is not intended as specific medical advice and is not a substitute for professional medical treatment or diagnosis. Read Newsmax Terms and Conditions of Service.

Newsmax, Moneynews, Newsmax Health, and Independent. American. are registered trademarks of Newsmax Media, Inc. Newsmax TV, and Newsmax World are trademarks of Newsmax Media, Inc.

NEWSMAX.COM
© Newsmax Media, Inc.
All Rights Reserved
NEWSMAX.COM
© Newsmax Media, Inc.
All Rights Reserved