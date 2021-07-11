Study Finds High COVID Fatigue One Year Into Pandemic

A recent study by Stannah showed that one year into the COVID-19 pandemic, COVID fatigue is “setting in,” and that people are tired of social distancing, public masking and disinfecting groceries.

The study, which was conducted in February, surveyed 1,002 people about how they feel regarding COVID fatigue, which protocols they are still keeping and which they stopped. The respondents were 53% women and 46.5% men. Three respondents were nonbinary and two chose not to disclose their gender. The average age of respondents was 42.

The respondents were asked to report which COVID protocols they practiced at the pandemic’s beginning and which they still practiced the next year.

The study’s key findings included:

People in their 20s were the most likely to say they were extremely fatigued by the COVID-19 pandemic.

67.8% of people said they plan to get the vaccine when it becomes available to them.

People were less likely to follow all the COVID-19 precautions we asked about now than they were at the beginning of the pandemic, with the exception of mask wearing, which slightly more people said they were doing now.

People were less likely to talk about COVID-19 in 2021 than at the beginning of the pandemic.

People 60-plus were the most likely to say they trust the vaccine to protect them from COVID-19.

Fifty-five percent of people said that they were so fatigued by COVID-19 they do not want to see shows or movies depicting the pandemic in the future.

Top contributors to COVID fatigue were people not taking it seriously (25.6%), too taxing on mental health (15.7%), not able to do what they want (13.8%), isolation/loneliness (10.5%) and too much misinformation (9.5%).

The full study can be viewed here.