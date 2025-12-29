Six Home Remedies Proven to Ease a Cough

As we enter the peak cold and flu season, people seem to be coughing everywhere. Coughs are hard to get rid of, but before you head to the pharmacy for a pricey over-the-counter cough syrup that comes with side effects, learn about the tried-and-true, doctor-approved home remedies that have been successful throughout the ages.

• Honey. One of the most trusted natural remedies is honey. Research has shown that a spoonful of honey can help soothe an irritated throat and suppress coughing, making it particularly effective for nighttime relief. Its antimicrobial properties may also assist in fighting off some of the bacteria or viruses that cause coughs, providing both comfort and support for recovery. Add a pinch of cinnamon on top of the honey to loosen mucus in your throat to help relieve congestion, says Women's Health.

• Ginger tea. Ginger has anti-inflammatory properties that may relax airway muscles and ease coughing. Enjoy it steeped in hot water for a warming, soothing drink. The key to managing any cough is to stay hydrated to minimize the formation of mucus, says Dr. May Loo, a professor at Stanford University Medical Cetner. Adding grated raw ginger helps open airways, soothes a sore throat and can help you breathe easier.

• Steam inhalation. Breathing in steam from a bowl of hot water helps loosen mucus and alleviate chest congestion, making it easier to breathe and reducing the urge to cough.

• Warm water with salt. Gargling with salt water can reduce throat irritation and inflammation, providing quick relief from persistent coughs and scratchiness. Use one teaspoon of salt for each cup of warm water.

• Pineapple juice. Pineapple contains bromelain, an enzyme that may help thin mucus and calm a cough, according to Healthline. Drink a small glass or blend it with honey for extra soothing power.

• Chicken soup. This time-honored tradition used to soothe colds and sore throats really works says Dr. Cindy Uypitching, a family medicine physician at Kaiser Permanente in Santa Clarita, California. The combination of warm fluids, steam and herbs from the savory soup may have cough-fighting properties of its own, according to studies.

If the cough doesn’t improve in three to four weeks, or if you are experiencing fever, chest pain, or shortness of breath contact your health care practitioner. A persistent cough may signal a serious infection, acid reflux, allergies, or asthma, which need medical treatment.