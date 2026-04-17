FDA Recalls Several Brands of Cough Drops

Several common cough drop brands are being pulled from shelves after officials raised concerns about how they were made.

The U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) said a China-based company, Xiamen Kang Zhongyuan Biotechnology Co., Ltd, issued a recall that includes 15 products.

The recall began March 20 and includes cough drops sold under five brands, Today.com reported:

Exchange Select brand, Menthol Cough Suppressant Oral Anesthetic, Honey Lemon Flavor Cough Drops, 30-count bag. Lot number: 20241030, Expiration date: 10/30/2026, UPC: 614299398870

Exchange Select brand, Menthol Cough Suppressant Oral Anesthetic, Cough Drops, Menthol Flavor, 30-count bag. Lot number: 20241030, Expiration date: 10/30/2026, UPC: 614299398887

Caring Mill brand, Menthol Cough Suppressant Oral Anesthetic, Cough Drops, Cherry, 90-count bag. Lot number: 20241030, Expiration date: 10/30/2026, UPC: 810025928407

Discount Drug Mart Food Market brand, Cough Drops, Menthol Cough Suppressant Anesthetic, Honey Lemon, 30-count bag. Lot number: 20241030, Expiration date: 10/30/2026, UPC: 093351037092

Discount Drug Mart Food Market brand, Cough Drops, Menthol Cough Suppressant Anesthetic, 30-count bag. Lot number: 20241030, Expiration date: 10/30/2026, UPC: 093351037085

MGC Health brand, Menthol Cough Suppressant, Oral Anesthetic, Cough Drops, Sugar Free, Honey Lemon, 25-count bag, distributed by Medical Group Care, LLC. Lot number: 20240524, Expiration date: 05/24/2026; Lot number: 20240720, Expiration date: 07/20/2026; Lot number: 20240730, Expiration date: 07/30/2026, UPC: 383173000085

MGC Health brand, Menthol Cough Suppressant, Oral Anesthetic, Cough Drops, Honey Lemon, 30-count bag. Lot number: 20240524, Expiration date: 05/24/2026, UPC: 383173000047

MGC Health brand, Menthol-Cough Suppressant, Oral Anesthetic, Cough Drops, Honey Lemon, 80-count bag. Lot number 20240730, Expiration date: 07/30/2026, UPC: 383173000030.

QC Quality Choice brand, Menthol-Cough Suppressant Oral Anesthetic, Cough Drops, Sugar Free, Black Cherry Flavor, 25-count bag. Lot number: 20240720, Expiration date: 07/20/2026, UPC: 635515993372.

QC Quality Choice brand, Menthol-Cough Suppressant Oral Anesthetic, Cough Drops, Cherry Flavor, 30-count bag. Lot number: 20240524, Expiration date: 05/24/2026; Lot number: 20240720, Expiration date: 07/20/2026, UPC: 635515993372.

QC Quality Choice brand, Menthol-Cough Suppressant Oral Anesthetic, Cough Drops, Sugar Free, Honey Lemon Flavor, 25-count bag. Lot number 20240720, Expiration date: 07/20/2026; Lot number 20241030, Expiration date: 10/30/2026, UPC: 635515993372.

QC Quality Choice brand, Pectin Oral Demulcent, Throat Soothing Drops, Creamy Strawberry Flavor, 30-count bag, distributed by CDMA, Inc. Lot number: 20240720, Expiration date: 07/20/2026, UPC: 635515999398.

QC Quality Choice brand, Menthol Cough Suppressant Oral Anesthetic, Cough Drops, Honey Lemon Flavor, 30-count bag. Lot number: 20240720, Expiration date: 07/20/2026, UPC: 63551598673.

QC Quality Choice brand, Menthol Cough Suppressant Oral Anesthetic, Cough Drops, Menthol Flavor, 30-count bag. Lot number: 20240720, Expiration date: 07/20/2026; Lot number: 20240524, Expiration date: 05/24/2026, UPC: 635515986718.

QC Quality Choice brand, Menthol Cough Suppressant Oral Anesthetic, Cough Drops, Vanilla Honey Flavor, 30-count bag. Lot number: 20240720, Expiration date: 07/20/2026, UPC: 635515999411.

The FDA said the action followed "certain observations" made during an inspection of the manufacturing facility on Aug. 15, 2025. The agency did not provide more details about the concerns.

So far, it’s unclear whether anyone has become sick from consuming the cough drops.

The recall has been labeled Class II, which the FDA says means the product "may cause temporary or medically reversible adverse health consequences or where the probability of serious adverse health consequences is remote."

Many of the affected items share the same lot number: 20241030, with an expiration date of Oct. 30, 2026, though some products have different lot codes and dates.

The cough drops come in a variety of flavors, including honey lemon, cherry and menthol, and were sold in bag sizes from 25 to 90 counts.

Because cough drops are considered drugs, the FDA says people should check product labels carefully before deciding what to do.

"In some instances, stopping your medicine may be more harmful to your health than continuing to take the recalled medicine," the agency said.

The U.S. Food and Drug Administration tracks recalls of regulated products on its website.