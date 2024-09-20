How to Lower Levels of This Damaging Stress Hormone

Cortisol is an important hormone produced by the adrenal glands that regulates metabolism, reduces inflammation, helps keep memory intact, and manages stress. But when we have too much of this hormone in our bodies, our systems can go haywire and serious illness can result.

According to the Cleveland Clinic, during times of stress, your body releases cortisol so you stay on high alert. In addition, cortisol triggers the release of glucose from your liver for fast energy. But when the stressor is prolonged, cortisol levels stay elevated and that’s when your body stays working overtime.

While you can get a urine test to see if you have too much cortisol, common clinical symptoms include:

• Sleep disruption.

• Muscle weakness.

• Anxiety.

• Impaired memory and difficulty concentrating.

ׇ• Frequent colds and other illnesses due to viruses and other infections.

• Irritable bowel syndrome.

According to Real Simple, while cortisol is essential to our well-being, over production of this stress hormone can result in serious health consequences, such as decreased libido, irregular periods and even mental health struggles. Chronic stress caused by elevated cortisol levels can lead to addiction to drugs and alcohol.

According to Study Finds, high or persistent stress can reduce social interactions and our ability to enjoy leisure activities, and it may even increase the risk of dementia. Swedish researchers measured both physiological stress using cortisol levels in saliva, as well as psychological stress as reported by the study participants. They found that higher levels of cortisol were associated with weakened cognitive reserves, potentially leading to dementia.

To lower cortisol levels naturally, certain lifestyle factors can help, such as:

• Getting sufficient sleep. The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention says one-third of American adults do not get the recommended 7-9 hours of sleep each night. Getting enough sleep is vital to keeping cortisol levels in check. Here are some tips from the Sleep Foundation.

• Exercise regularly. Aim for at least 30 minutes daily of moderate physical activity like brisk walking to help manage stress and boost the production of feel-good hormones, such as serotonin and endorphins.

• Practice relaxation techniques. Deep breathing, mindful meditation and other forms of relaxation therapies can reduce cortisol levels. Yoga and tai chi are two examples of disciplines that can take you out of the fight-or-flight mode and into the rest-and-digest state.

• Find your stress triggers. In an emergency, cortisol does its job by making hormonal changes in the body that help deal with the problem at hand. Recognizing and managing your stressors will help keep cortisol under control.

• Enjoy a hobby. Hobbies can help keep you calm, distract you from the stressors of daily life and often bring you into social situations, which can also reduce stress. Art, dance classes, or any creative activity can he helpful in promoting relaxation and reducing cortisol levels.