Foods and Drinks That Can Cause Congestion

If your nose is stuffy, it may not just be due to a cold or allergies. Certain foods and beverages can exacerbate stuffiness. Allergies and infections irritate the lining in your nose and your body produces more mucus to try to clear it out. But some foods may aggravate nasal congestion, while others help clear out the mucus and restore good airflow.

Here are some examples:

• Dairy products. Dr. Sam Huh, in the department of otolaryngology at Mount Sinai Brooklyn, notes that some people feel more “phlegmy” after consuming dairy products, says HuffPost. If you are allergic to casein, a protein in milk and other dairy products, that can increase mucus production.

• Foods high in histamines. Histamines are chemicals produced by our immune system when it perceives a threat, like a potential allergen. Foods that are high in histamines include processed meats, aged cheeses, fermented foods like sauerkraut and kimchi, fermented beverages like alcohol and kombucha, dried fruits, and some vegetables and fruits like tomatoes and citrus fruits.

• Foods high in salicylates. These include legumes such as lentils and beans, vegetables and fruits, such as cauliflower and strawberries, cereals such as buckwheat and corn, and herbs and spices like rosemary and thyme.

• Fried foods. According to WebMD, fried foods are usually high in omega-6 fatty acids. You need some omega-6s, but if you get too much, you throw off the balance between omega-6s and omega-3s in your body, leading to inflammation. When you are congested, the tissues lining your sinuses are already inflamed so you are adding fuel to the fire.

• Added sugars. Refined, added sugar found in processed foods tells your body to release cytokines, which can lead to inflammation. These added sugars are found in sodas, desserts, juices, sauces, salad dressings, cereals, and other foods. Read labels carefully to identify how much added sugar is in the products you buy.

To relieve inflammation and congestion, add capsaicin, an active compound found in hot peppers, to your cooking. Compounds found in garlic and ginger also reduce inflammation, say experts, but overcooking reduces the compounds that are beneficial.

Sprinkle chopped garlic on salads and soups and use ginger in teas, smoothies or mocktails. Huh notes that eating hot soup may also help. “Steam will mix with the mucus and make it more watery so everything can flow better,” he tells HuffPost. Huh also advises eating foods that boost the immune system, like nutrient-rich fruits and vegetables.