×
Newsmax TV & Webwww.newsmax.comFREE - In Google Play
VIEW
×
Newsmax TV & Webwww.newsmax.comFREE - On the App Store
VIEW

WATCH TV LIVE

Tags: congestion | stuffy nose | allergies | cold | mucus | dairy | sugar

Foods and Drinks That Can Cause Congestion

woman holding nose because she is congested
(Dreamstime)

By    |   Tuesday, 19 March 2024 06:11 PM EDT

If your nose is stuffy, it may not just be due to a cold or allergies.  Certain foods and beverages can exacerbate stuffiness. Allergies and infections irritate the lining in your nose and your body produces more mucus to try to clear it out. But some foods may aggravate nasal congestion, while others help clear out the mucus and restore good airflow.

Here are some examples:

• Dairy products. Dr. Sam Huh, in the department of otolaryngology at Mount Sinai Brooklyn, notes that some people feel more “phlegmy” after consuming dairy products, says HuffPost. If you are allergic to casein, a protein in milk and other dairy products, that can increase mucus production.

• Foods high in histamines. Histamines are chemicals produced by our immune system when it perceives a threat, like a potential allergen. Foods that are high in histamines include processed meats, aged cheeses, fermented foods like sauerkraut and kimchi, fermented beverages like alcohol and kombucha, dried fruits, and some vegetables and fruits like tomatoes and citrus fruits.

• Foods high in salicylates. These include legumes such as lentils and beans, vegetables and fruits, such as cauliflower and strawberries, cereals such as buckwheat and corn, and herbs and spices like rosemary and thyme.

• Fried foods. According to WebMD, fried foods are usually high in omega-6 fatty acids. You need some omega-6s, but if you get too much, you throw off the balance between omega-6s and omega-3s in your body, leading to inflammation. When you are congested, the tissues lining your sinuses are already inflamed so you are adding fuel to the fire.

• Added sugars. Refined, added sugar found in processed foods tells your body to release cytokines, which can lead to inflammation. These added sugars are found in sodas, desserts, juices, sauces, salad dressings, cereals, and other foods. Read labels carefully to identify how much added sugar is in the products you buy.

To relieve inflammation and congestion, add capsaicin, an active compound found in hot peppers, to your cooking. Compounds found in garlic and ginger also reduce inflammation, say experts, but overcooking reduces the compounds that are beneficial.

Sprinkle chopped garlic on salads and soups and use ginger in teas, smoothies or mocktails. Huh notes that eating hot soup may also help. “Steam will mix with the mucus and make it more watery so everything can flow better,” he tells HuffPost. Huh also advises eating foods that boost the immune system, like nutrient-rich fruits and vegetables.

© 2024 NewsmaxHealth. All rights reserved.


Click Here to comment on this article
Share
Health-News
If your nose is stuffy, it may not just be due to a cold or allergies. Certain foods and beverages can exacerbate stuffiness. Allergies and infections irritate the lining in your nose and your body produces more mucus to try to clear it out. But some foods may aggravate...
congestion, stuffy nose, allergies, cold, mucus, dairy, sugar, histamines, salicylates
413
2024-11-19
Tuesday, 19 March 2024 06:11 PM
Newsmax Media, Inc.

Sign up for Newsmax’s Daily Newsletter

Receive breaking news and original analysis - sent right to your inbox.

(Optional for Local News)
Privacy: We never share your email address.
Join the Newsmax Community
Read and Post Comments
Please review Community Guidelines before posting a comment.
 
Free Newsmax E-Alerts
Email:
Country:
Zip Code:
Privacy: We never share your email.
 
Find Your Condition
More Conditions
Take A Look At This
Get Newsmax Text Alerts
TOP

The information presented on this website is not intended as specific medical advice and is not a substitute for professional medical treatment or diagnosis. Read Newsmax Terms and Conditions of Service.

Newsmax, Moneynews, Newsmax Health, and Independent. American. are registered trademarks of Newsmax Media, Inc. Newsmax TV, and Newsmax World are trademarks of Newsmax Media, Inc.

NEWSMAX.COM
© Newsmax Media, Inc.
All Rights Reserved
NEWSMAX.COM
© Newsmax Media, Inc.
All Rights Reserved