How to Build Confidence and Boost Well-Being

According to a leading neuroscientist and psychologist, confidence is the most important trait for human performance and well-being. On the other hand, anxiety hampers the ability to do many things, from enjoying social behavior to succeeding in work and engaging in hobbies and interests.

Ian Robertson, a professor of psychology at Trinity College of Dublin in Ireland and author of the book, “How Confidence Works: The New Science of Self-Belief” says that when you build confidence you are more likely to succeed. This is because confidence activates brain circuitry that elevates mood, lowers anxiety and promotes mental acuity, says CNN.

People who lack confidence are anxious because they are afraid to fail, especially in the eyes of other people. But like other skills, learning to be confident can be learned. Here are some tips:

• Take action. Even if you feel shaky, move forward. Taking action, despite feeling anxious, is important for building confidence.

• Choose your focus. If you are giving a speech and some people in the room are looking at their phones, don’t let this distract you from focusing on audience members who are paying attention. This helps feed your brain positive thoughts and images that will recall past successes instead of failures.

• Adopt a growth mindset. Believe in yourself and your ability to learn and cultivate your talents. People who believe their abilities are determined by genetics or inheritance stay in a “fixed” mindset, which can cripple your confidence.

• Deal with your anxiety. Robertson says that anxiety is corrosive to confidence so instead, reframe anxiety as excitement. “It’s possible to control anxiety by not becoming frightened of it and treating it as a form of energy you can harness,” he says, explaining that the bodily and brain symptoms of anxiety are identical to those of excitement. Tell yourself you are excited to be at an event in which you must perform, rather than anxious.

• Affirm your values. Take a few minutes and write down what values you stand for and what they mean to you. Evidence shows that your brain is likely to be more resilient and protected from the fear of criticism or failure if you hold firm to your values.

• Take care of your body. It’s hard to be confident if you are abusing your body, says Verywell Mind. Practice self-care tips such as following a healthy diet, exercising regularly, taking a few minutes in your day to meditate, and getting enough good-quality sleep.