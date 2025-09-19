WATCH TV LIVE

Pet Smart Collar Provides Real-Time Health Data

Friday, 19 September 2025 10:59 AM EDT

A new smart collar is giving pet parents a powerful way to monitor their pets’ health — and even consult veterinarians through telehealth. The PetPace V3.0 collar uses artificial intelligence to track vital signs and relay them directly to licensed veterinarians, enabling accurate diagnoses without an in-office visit.

According to the American Veterinary Medical Association, nearly 77% of U.S. households own a dog or cat. The PetPace collar makes it possible for those families to access veterinary care from anywhere, connecting pet owners with vets worldwide. Through telehealth, veterinarians can now conduct virtual exams, prescribe treatments, and extend care well beyond the walls of their clinics.

Because pets can’t verbalize how they feel, the smart collar fills in the gap by providing critical real-time data.

“Only real-time physiological data — like temperature, pulse, heart rate variability and respiration — can accurately reveal what’s happening in the animal’s body,” explains Dr. Asaf Dagan, cofounder and chief veterinary scientist at PetPace. “It’s an exceptionally valuable tool in the hands of the vet and the pet owners in improving the health and well-being of pets.”

The collar is also the world’s first and only pet device that can monitor epilepsy episodes and record seizure events. This feature gives veterinarians and neurologists access to detailed data that allows for more accurate diagnoses and customized treatments — even when owners are not present. A built-in GPS also helps track your pet’s location.

In addition, the PetPace App syncs with Apple Watch, sending instant health alerts. Pet owners can check vital signs at any time, without reaching for their phones. The collar also features an AI-driven, clinically validated pain-scoring system, which detects even subtle signs of discomfort before they become visible — giving pet parents peace of mind.

The PetPace V3.0 collar is available at www.petpace.com and on Amazon for $299. A subscription option provides 24/7 access to licensed veterinarians via telehealth. The collars come in multiple sizes, and the cat version includes a safety-release design with GPS.

Lynn C. Allison

Lynn C. Allison, a Newsmax health reporter, is an award-winning medical journalist and author of more than 30 self-help books.

© 2025 NewsmaxHealth. All rights reserved.


