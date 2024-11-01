Dr. Crandall: Boost Your Winter Immunity Now

The weather is getting colder and winter, the holidays, and visiting relatives are right around the corner. And the miserable cold and flu season that comes along with the colder weather and indoor gatherings is approaching also.

The time to prepare is now, says Chauncey Crandall, M.D., world-renowned cardiologist and director of preventive medicine at the Palm Beach Cardiovascular Clinic in Florida.

“We need to buckle up and get ready,” Crandall tells Newsline.

And what is the best way to get ready for cold and flu season? “Immunity is key,” says Crandall.

Crandall explains the keys for boosting immunity:

1. Eat well. “Don’t eat all that junk food over the holidays,” says Crandall. Stay away from sweets and eat good, healthy fresh food. Seasonal superfoods that are known to fight infections are pumpkin, apples, and acorn squash, as well as olive oil and garlic, according to Crandall.

2. Exercise. Continue your workouts, even when busy around the holidays. Strengthening your body will help fight the viruses that are lurking in the air, says Crandall.

3. Reduce stress. The election is here, the family is coming, the house is crazy, and we become stressed, says Crandall. Meditation and mindfulness practice can help alleviate stress. “The way I do it is I read the Word of God. I meditate on the Word and I bring that stress level down,” explains Crandall, editor of the popular "Dr. Crandall's Heart Health Report".

4. Sleep. We need to make getting our rest a priority during the holidays. “We're with family. We stay up late. We get immunocompromised because of lack of sleep. So we need to get our rest,” stresses Crandall.

5. Wash your hands. According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, washing hands can prevent about 20% of respiratory infections, like colds and flu.

6. Stay off planes. If possible, do not take travel by air during the holidays, advises Crandall. “They're dirty, they're nasty. The incidence of catching flu on a plane is very high,” says Crandall. Especially if you are older or have a compromised immune system it is smart to stay away from planes. And that goes for cruise ships, too, says Crandall. So, if you're old and you've got and you're somewhat compromised, stay away from the planes. And that goes for cruise ships too, says Crandall.

7. Take vitamin C. Start your day with a vitamin C capsule and consider also taking Vitamin D and zinc.

And if you do get sick? “Start on that chicken soup. It really helps,” says Crandall.