The Health Benefits of Cold Weather

The recent wave of cold weather may have us huddled under an electric blanker or headed for the fireplace, but experts say there are surprising health benefits of frigid weather. Cold temperatures can boost metabolism and the immune system, as well as improve sleep. But for older folks, or those with health or heart concerns, it’s wise to seek medical advice before heading out in the cold.

Here are some cold-weather benefits:

• Boosts immunity. Cold weather can stimulate the production of white blood cells, which are crucial for fighting off infections. Exposure to the cold can also increase the circulation of certain immune cells, enhancing the body's ability to fend off illnesses. Furthermore, the brisk air can invigorate the respiratory system, helping to clear out mucus and reduce the likelihood of respiratory infections. According to The i Paper, these benefits are specific to short periods of cold, not prolonged exposure.

• Activates “brown fat” to burn calories. Brown fat contains iron-rich mitochondria that respond to cold weather by burning calories to produce body heat. Because of brown fat’s ability to burn calories, researchers have been studying its potential role in treating obesity. “One study even found that those with more brown fat had a lower risk of cardiometabolic disease,” says Lindsy Kass, a senior research fellow and physiology at the University of Hertfordshire.

• Helps you sleep better. When the body is exposed to cooler temperatures, it naturally begins to prepare for sleep by reducing core temperature. This process mimics the body's natural sleep-wake cycle, signaling that it is time to rest. Additionally, cold weather encourages people to bundle up in cozy, warm blankets, which can create a comfortable and conducive sleep environment. The combination of a lower core body temperature and a snug sleeping setting can enhance the depth and quality of sleep, allowing individuals to wake up feeling more refreshed and rejuvenated. Also, getting out in the cold weather and exposing yourself to sunlight helps release the hormone melatonin at night as part of wake-sleep cycle.

Experts warn that exercising in extremely cold weather can be bad for performance so you may want to exercise in an unheated room such as the garage to get the benefits of cold weather without the risk. When venturing out in the cold, always dress appropriately, adds Kass, so you can enjoy the health benefits without risking your health.