What to Eat to Speed Recovery From Colds, Flu

Cold and flu season has arrived. If you are unlucky enough to have come down with one of these dreaded viruses, you may not feel like eating. But it’s important to eat and drink healthy foods to boost your immune system and feel better. Staying hydrated and giving your body the right nutrients can speed up your recovery from colds and flu. Here are some suggestions, according to Verywell Health:

• Chicken soup. No real surprise here, but a steaming bowl of old-fashioned chicken soup can relieve congestion and ease flu symptoms. It provides fluids, protein and zinc from chicken, vitamin A from carrots, and vitamin C from celery and onions.

• Garlic. Garlic has antiviral, anti-bacterial, and anti-fungal properties, says Healthline. Research has established that taking a daily garlic supplement reduces the number of colds and flu by 63% compared to a placebo. The average length of symptoms was reduced by 70% in the same study. While there is no established effective dosage of garlic, some studies on raw garlic used 100 milligrams (mg) of crushed raw garlic per kilogram of body weight twice per day. This equals about three to four cloves per day. You can also take an aged garlic extract (AGE) supplement.

• Oatmeal. Oatmeal isn’t only breakfast food. When you are ill, a warm, soothing bowl of oatmeal provides comfort as well as nutrients like zinc and iron that help boost the immune system. Top oatmeal with potassium-rich bananas to replenish electrolytes lost from dehydration and yogurt for gut health. Yogurt contains probiotics that support healing from the flu.

• Leafy green vegetables. Adding these vegetables to your diet when you are ill provides the immune system with important nutrients like vitamin A, C, E, and K as well as magnesium. Broccoli is another great choice because it has immune-supporting nutrients like calcium, vitamins C and E, and fiber.

• Toast. A slice of plain toast can help settle an upset stomach due to nausea or diarrhea associated with the flu. You can pair it with a cup of hydrating broth. Bread contains sodium, which can help replace lost electrolytes.

• Ice pops. Pops made from 100% fruit juice can help soothe your throat when it’s sore, says WebMD. They can also help keep you hydrated, which helps aching muscles and thins mucus to ease congestion.

• Ginger. Add freshly grated ginger to soups to help relieve nausea. A cup of ginger tea can also be soothing for your throat.

• Hot tea. Drink green, oolong and black tea to consume antioxidants. The steam from a hot cup of tea helps relieve congestion. Adding a spoonful of honey and a squirt of lemon juice may help ease a sore throat.