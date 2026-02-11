'Cognitive Shuffling' Can Calm a Busy Brain

If your busy brain is making it difficult to sleep at night, try this science-backed way to summon the sandman. It’s called cognitive shuffling and was developed by Luc Beaudoin, a cognitive scientist at Simon Fraser University in Canada. This technique helps calm the mind and distracts you from racing thoughts, worries and future plans.

The method mimics our natural sleep process by focusing the mind on words that have no association with each other that distract you from worrisome thoughts keeping you awake and alert, according to The New York Times.

Here’s how to get started:

• Get cozy. Find a comfortable sleeping position, dim the lights, and surround yourself with your favorite pillows, suggests Calm.com.

• Choose a simple, neutral word to begin. Make your special word something ordinary that doesn’t convey emotional messages. And choose a different word each night to dispel boredom.

• Break down the word. If you’ve chosen the word “table” think of other words that match each letter. For example, for T: tree, train, towel; for A: apple, arrow, ant. Go at your own pace and when you run out of ideas for one letter, continue to the next.

• Let go and let your mind drift. You may forget what letter you’re on so just carry on and allow your thoughts to drift to the next one.

• Repeat as often as you need. If you find yourself wide awake at 3 a.m., try cognitive shuffling again and try not to look at your phone.

Beaudoin says his technique helps you disengage from problem solving and worry loops. He is marketing an app based on his method. Experts say that while more research is needed to evaluate the effectiveness of cognitive shuffling versus other sleep techniques such as cognitive behavior therapy, there’s no harm in giving it a try.

“When it works, it can really help people,” noted Shelby Harris, a New York-based clinical psychologist. Harris suggests that if you are still wide awake after 20 minutes, get up and find a light activity to do in dim light and then return to bed when you’re feeling sleepy.