Coffee is Good for You: 8 Ways to Keep it That Way

Your morning coffee offers a slew of health benefits, but only if you brew and enjoy it the right way. Coffee is rich in riboflavin and polyphenol antioxidants, which may be protective against cancer, cardiovascular disease, inflammation, type 2 diabetes, neurodegenerative diseases, and metabolic syndrome, says Livestrong.

Coffee can also aid in weight loss, according to a June 2019 study published in the journal Nature. Drinking a cup of java stimulated the body’s temperature, activating “brown fat,” that helps us burn calories.

Drinking coffee helps improve mental focus and increase brain power according to a 2018 study. The caffeine in coffee boosts brain function by blocking adenosine, a neurotransmitter in the brain that makes you sleepy. A new study reveals that a cup of coffee in the morning not only gives you a mental lift, it also protects you against Alzheimer’s and Parkinson’s disease. The research from Krembil Brain Institute in Toronto found that the phenylindanes in roasted coffee inhibit the growth of both tau and beta amyloid plaque in the brain, which are associated with an increased risk for both diseases.

“Coffee consumption does seem to have some correlation to a decreased risk of developing Alzheimer’s disease and Parkinson’s disease,” said Dr. Donald Weaver, co-director of the Krembil Brain Institute, according to Alzheimer's & Dementia Weekly.

Coffee also protects the heart and liver, reduces the risk for kidney stone formation, and helps you live longer, says Eat This, Not That!

This is great news for coffee lovers, but in order to reap the full benefits of coffee, steer clear of these mistakes that can dilute those beneficial effects: