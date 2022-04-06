Coffee is Good for You: 8 Ways to Keep it That Way

Your morning coffee offers a slew of health benefits, but only if you brew and enjoy it the right way. Coffee is rich in riboflavin and polyphenol antioxidants, which may be protective against cancer, cardiovascular disease, inflammation, type 2 diabetes, neurodegenerative diseases, and metabolic syndrome, says Livestrong.
Coffee can also aid in weight loss, according to a June 2019 study published in the journal Nature. Drinking a cup of java stimulated the body’s temperature, activating “brown fat,” that helps us burn calories.
Drinking coffee helps improve mental focus and increase brain power according to a 2018 study. The caffeine in coffee boosts brain function by blocking adenosine, a neurotransmitter in the brain that makes you sleepy. A new study reveals that a cup of coffee in the morning not only gives you a mental lift, it also protects you against Alzheimer’s and Parkinson’s disease. The research from Krembil Brain Institute in Toronto found that the phenylindanes in roasted coffee inhibit the growth of both tau and beta amyloid plaque in the brain, which are associated with an increased risk for both diseases.
“Coffee consumption does seem to have some correlation to a decreased risk of developing Alzheimer’s disease and Parkinson’s disease,” said Dr. Donald Weaver, co-director of the Krembil Brain Institute, according to Alzheimer's & Dementia Weekly.
Coffee also protects the heart and liver, reduces the risk for kidney stone formation, and helps you live longer, says Eat This, Not That!
This is great news for coffee lovers, but in order to reap the full benefits of coffee, steer clear of these mistakes that can dilute those beneficial effects:
- Avoid buying ground coffee. Purchase whole beans and store them in an airtight container, grinding as you go. Coffee beans have the highest amount of antioxidants.
- Don’t skip the filter. Research shows that people who drink filtered coffee had lower mortality rates than those who drink unfiltered coffee or no coffee at all. The study authors concluded that unfiltered coffee, usually involving a French press or espresso, contains substances that increase blood cholesterol that could increase the risk for heart attacks and premature death.
- Skip the sugar and artificial sweeteners. According to Livestrong, sugar adds empty calories to your cup of coffee and has its own negative health effects. Artificial sweeteners can upset the gut’s microbiome.
- Cut down on coffee creamer. Adding too much creamer will add needless calories with little nutritional value, says Christen Cupples Cooper, registered dietitian and founder of Cooper Nutrition. Instead, add a splash of low-fat milk or unsweetened almond milk.
- Don’t make coffee into a dessert. Piling the add-ons available at most coffee shops can turn a healthy cup of black coffee with negligible calories into a 500-calorie fiasco. Any health benefits will be wiped out by the fats and sugars added. Instead, flavor with a little cinnamon or a touch of vanilla extract.
- Stay clear of single-serve plastic pods. As convenient as these little pods are, they may be detrimental to your health, says Livestrong. Even if the pods are BPA-free, they can release estrogenic chemicals that act as endocrine disruptors over time. The old-fashioned coffee pot or pour-over coffee maker are your best bets for a healthy brew.
- Don’t forget to clean your machine. Any appliance that contains water can harbor mold and bacteria. Coffee makers that use heat and constant moisture provide the perfect environment for these organisms to flourish. Experts recommend cleaning your coffee machine monthly.
- Don’t drink coffee later in the day. Drinking coffee to boost that afternoon slump could cause sleep problems. Caffeine wakes people up but also disrupts the quality of sleep, according to a 2015 study published in Science Translational Medicine. The authors concluded that “mistimed caffeine consumption may contribute to the growing incidence of sleep problems in society.” They linked late coffee consumption with disrupting the natural circadian rhythms that give us sound and restful sleep. Poor sleep has many negative health effects on our body and mind.
© 2022 NewsmaxHealth. All rights reserved.