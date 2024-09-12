6 Ways to Feel More Awake Without Coffee

If you are dependent on that cup of Joe first thing in the morning to get you moving, or for that afternoon slump, experts say there are other ways to stay alert without caffeine. Here are some suggestions:

• Snack on leafy veggies. Munching on spinach and kale gives your body a boost of vitamin B which helps create energy, says WebMD. You can make whirl the vegetables into a breakfast smoothie or have an afternoon salad.

• Drink a tall glass of water. Dehydration can lead to fatigue so start your day well-hydrated and stay hydrated throughout the day.

• Start your day with a protein-rich breakfast. Choose foods that are naturally low in sugar and contain carbohydrates, protein and healthy fat, says Northwestern Medicine. A cup of low-fat Greek yogurt with unsweetened granola or an apple with peanut butter are good examples.

• Use the stimulating breath technique. A yoga technique called the Bellows Breath stimulates the diaphragm and provides energy. Sitting comfortably, breathe rapidly in and out of the nose keeping your mouth closed. Do this for 10 seconds, rest, and repeat the exercise several times. Stop if you feel dizzy or lightheaded. Try this anytime you can keep your eyes open and need a caffeine-free jolt.

• Exercise. A brisk walk outdoors can be invigorating in the morning ─ or later in the day when you start to feel sleepy ─ and tells your cells to create more energy. Walking also stimulates the release of feel-good endorphins, and a chemical called norepinephrine that keeps you awake and alert. Spending time in nature also helps boost vitality so try for the two benefits in one healthy walk.

• Chew gum. Studies have shown that chewing gum can make you more alert and react faster. Chewing gum may also boost your productivity and improve your attention span during the workday.