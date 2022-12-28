×
8 Holiday Cocktails Get a Healthy Makeover

Wednesday, 28 December 2022 09:56 AM EST

Seasonal cocktails are a staple at holiday parties, but you don’t have to sabotage your diet or health with sugary, calorie-dense beverages. You can sip your way through the season with these low-calorie, good-for-you libations, says Sharecare. For most of these cocktail recipes, limit your alcohol to one fluid ounce per serving.

  1. Vodka and cranberry. Regular cranberry juice cocktails are filled with sugar. Instead, top your vodka with seltzer water and add a splash of all-natural cranberry juice for color.
  2. Spiked Arnold Palmer. This adult version of iced tea and lemonade uses freshly squeezed lemon juice and sweet tea vodka as its base. Fill the glass with seltzer water.
  3. Gimlet of choice. If you like a more traditional cocktail, try mixing your favorite liquor such as white rum, vodka, or silver tequila with splash of lime. For a sweeter version, add ½ ounce of simple syrup. You can use two ounces of liquor in this cocktail.
  4. Elderberry cocktails or mocktails. By sipping on elderberry extract mixed into a delicious mocktail — or adult cocktail if you wish — you can help your body battle disease-causing pathogens. Just remember if you are mixing elderberry with gin or vodka, too much alcohol can reverse the immune-boosting effect, according to Healthline. Mix equal amounts of elderberry extract or syrup with lemon juice and add freshly grated ginger. Fill the glass with sparkling water and garnish with berries. For more elderberry mocktail recipes, click here.
  5. Old-fashioned. This classic cocktail is just the ticket for holiday cheer. Swapping the sugar for a zero-calorie sweetener and scaling back the bourbon from 2 ounces to 1.5 saves calories. Mix the bourbon with a maraschino cherry, one orange slice and three drops of liquid stevia and a little water.
  6. Adult hot chocolate. Hot cocoa is another holiday classic, but it’s usually loaded with fat, sugar, and calories. Ditch the prepacked mix and use real cocoa for flavor and fewer additives and calories. Mix 1 ounce of Irish cream liqueur or a flavorful schnapps with 7 ounces of hot water, 2 tablespoons unsweetened cocoa powder and a little vanilla extract.
  7. Seasonal sangria. This recipe is simple to make and is much healthier than the traditional drink made with fruit juice and liqueurs. Pour red wine over fresh, seasonal fruit slices like apples and oranges and enjoy.
  8. Bloody Mary. Once again, using fresh ingredients transforms this popular brunch drink into a healthy winner any time of the day. Pour low-sodium tomato juice over vodka and season with freshly ground black pepper, Worcestershire sauce and a lemon or lime wedge.

