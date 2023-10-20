The Many Health Benefits of Cinnamon

Cinnamon is a favorite fall spice and pairs perfectly with seasonal apples in pies, crisps and applesauce. But cinnamon is not only tasty, it has many health benefits.

According to USA Today, cinnamon comes from the bark of a tree native to Sri Lanka and India, but also found in Indonesia, China, Vietnam, and South America. Cinnamon has been used medicinally for thousands of years, according to the late Dr. James Duke’s book, Herbs of the Bible. Duke, who was an economic botanist at the USDA for 27 years and also wrote The Green Pharmacy, reported that cinnamon helps prevent infection and indigestion.

According to Healthline, researchers have discovered that cinnamon may also help lower blood sugar and fight diabetes by imitating the effects of insulin and increasing blood glucose transport into cells.

In studies using animals or cells grown in labs, cinnamon has shown promise for its ability to slow cancer growth and even kill tumor cells, says WebMD. And several studies suggest that eating cinnamon every day for three months can bring your systolic blood pressure (the top number) down as much as five points.

Cinnamon has been shown to stop the buildup of a brain protein that is a hallmark of Alzheimer’s disease in a lab setting. Rats who consumed cinnamon did better in a water maze designed to test their memory, although it is not known if the same results apply to humans.

The spice ranked among the top foods that fight inflammation in a recent laboratory study. Since inflammation is associated with many of our age-related diseases, such as rheumatoid arthritis and heart disease, more research is needed to support the consumption of cinnamon as a natural remedy for older adults to treat these types of conditions.

It may also lower cholesterol. When 60 adults in a small study ate ¼ teaspoon of cinnamon every day for 40 days, their LDL “bad” cholesterol was reduced, says WebMD. Other research has found that similar amounts consumed daily for 18 weeks lowered LDL and total cholesterol while raising “good” HDL.

Cinnamon has also been shown to fight many types of bacteria, including salmonella, E. coli, and staph.

“Cinnamon also contains antioxidants that can help protect the body from oxidative stress and free radicals which can play a role in reducing the risk of chronic diseases,” says Jen Messer, a nutrition consultant and registered dietician. She adds that some studies have also found a positive effect of cinnamon on metabolism.

Finally, just smelling the scent of cinnamon can be healing, says USA Today. As aromatherapy, cinnamon has been shown to reduce stress and induce relaxation.