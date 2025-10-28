WATCH TV LIVE

4.87M Pounds of Frozen Chicken Recalled for Metal

Tuesday, 28 October 2025 02:32 PM EDT

Hormel Foods is recalling 4.87 million pounds of ready-to-eat frozen chicken after pieces of metal were found in some products, the U.S. Department of Agriculture’s Food Safety and Inspection Service (FSIS) said.

The recall covers select chicken breast and thigh items shipped to hotels, restaurants and institutions nationwide between Feb. 10, 2025, and Sept. 19, 2025.

The FSIS said the issue came to light after multiple foodservice customer complaints. Hormel eventually traced the metal to a conveyor belt used during production.

No injuries have been confirmed.

Do not serve these products. Businesses should throw them out or return them to place of purchase. FSIS said some cases may still be in freezers at foodservice sites.

All recalled cases bear Est. “P-223” inside the USDA mark of inspection.

Recalled items include:

  • 13.9-pound cases of “Hormel FIRE BRAISED MEATS ALL NATURAL BONELESS CHICKEN THIGH MEAT,” item 65009

  • 13.8-pound cases (3-ounce portions) of “Hormel FIRE BRAISED MEATS ALL NATURAL BONELESS CHICKEN BREAST,” item 77531

  • 13.8-pound cases (4-ounce portions) of “Hormel FIRE BRAISED MEATS ALL NATURAL BONELESS CHICKEN BREAST,” item 46750

  • 23.8-pound cases (5-ounce portions) of “Hormel FIRE BRAISED MEATS ALL NATURAL BONELESS CHICKEN BREAST,” item 86206

  • 13.95-pound cases of “BONELESS CHICKEN BREAST WITH RIB MEAT,” item 134394

FSIS will conduct recall effectiveness checks to ensure these products are removed from distribution.

More information

Consumers can reach Hormel Foods Customer Relations at 800-523-4635 or via the company website. For food-safety questions, call USDA’s Meat and Poultry Hotline at 888-674-6854 or email MPHotline@usda.gov. To report a problem: foodcomplaint.fsis.usda.gov/eCCF/ (available 24/7).

© HealthDay


