Two Proven Ways to Fight Chemo-Related Brain Fog

Brain fog is a common side effect of chemotherapy for cancer, with the toxic drug cocktails affecting attention, memory and ability to multitask.

But a couple of cheap, simple solutions — low-dose ibuprofen and exercise — appear to be effective in protecting cancer patients’ brain function during chemo, researchers reported today in the journal Cancer.

Both exercise and ibuprofen individually reduced the brain fog associated with chemo, and when provided together, produced even better results, researchers found.

“We are encouraged by the findings of this trial that suggest possible benefits of both interventions for some cognitive domains,” lead researcher Michelle Janelsins said in a news release. She’s division chief of supportive care in cancer at the University of Rochester Medical Center in New York state.

For the study, researchers randomly assigned 86 cancer patients on chemotherapy to four different groups — exercise plus ibuprofen, exercise with a placebo pill, ibuprofen only or just a placebo.

After six weeks, participants in an exercise program adapted for cancer patients had significantly better attention compared to those taking a placebo, results showed. The ibuprofen-only group also did better than the placebo group.

Overall, people with exercise plus ibuprofen or just exercise did better on a measure that assessed how often friends, family or coworkers noticed the patient’s brain fog.

“Clearly, we saw a more pronounced effect with exercise, which is notable considering the multiple health benefits of exercise for cancer survivors,” Janelsins said.

However, those taking only ibuprofen showed less improvement in short-term verbal memory, suggesting that it might less consistently ease brain fog, researchers said.

Janelsins said future studies should modify the duration and dose of exercise and ibuprofen to figure out the best prescription for patients.

These results also need to be confirmed in a larger follow-up trial, researchers noted.

Janelsins also stressed that any cancer patients interested in avoiding brain fog through exercise or ibuprofen should first discuss their plans with their doctor.