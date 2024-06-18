Eating Cheese Contributes to Healthy Aging

Bring on the gouda! Eating cheese appears to boost mental well-being which promotes better health and longevity. A study published in the journal Nature Human Behavior revealed that participating in activities that boost mental health, which include consuming lots of cheese and fruit and staying physically active, may help you age better.

Using 33 factors that linked mental health with physical aging, the researchers found that while eating cheese did not directly increase longevity, the consumption of cheese and fruit was high on the list of contributing factors to healthy aging.

The large- was led by a team of researchers from the Shanghai Jiao Tong University School of Medicine who found that mental well-being was the most important factor in healthy aging, says the New York Post.

The researchers led by Dr. Tiange Wang compared scores on the study subjects’ outlook on life and as well as their health-related behaviors. They found that poor mental health was linked to the same behavior and diseases that shorten lifespan. But they also found that people who reported the healthiest mental health and resilience from stress ate the most cheese.

“To achieve healthy aging it is imperative to bridge the gap between health quality and lifespan,” the authors wrote, reports DNYUZ. “Mental well-being, which encompasses mental, psychological and social well-being, correlates to the multitudinous lifestyle behaviors and morbidities, and underpins healthy aging.”

According to Newsweek, the researchers analyzed the genetic data of eight sets of populations, each ranging from 800,000 to 2.3 million people. They found that people with the healthiest mental states enjoyed greater resilience, higher self-rated health and longevity, which resulted in healthier aging overall. The results held true for all economic and educational sectors, despite the fact wealthy people have greater access to good food and healthcare.

Among the factors that prompted feelings of well-being were eating foods like cheese and fruit, according to the study. Habits such as smoking, a sedentary lifestyle and watching too much television were associated with poorer feelings of well-being.

“Most of these mediators were well-established risk factors with aging-related outcomes, and our findings extend their roles in linking mental well-being to healthy aging,” wrote the researchers.

The researchers say the study reinforces the theory that a positive and healthy state of mind helps us live a longer and more fulfilling life with better resilience in our senior years.