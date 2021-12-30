Sipping Champagne is Good for You, Science Says So

There is nothing like a glass of bubbly to toast the holiday season. But if you need another reason to enjoy a sip of champagne, health experts say that the festive, fizzy beverage is good for you. But moderation is the key to unleashing champagne’s health benefits.

According to the Evening Standard, Winston Churchill warned, “a single glass of champagne imparts a feeling of exhilaration. A bottle produces the opposite.”

Here are some benefits of champagne: