Tags: cdc | vaccines | covid

CDC: US Administers About 384.9M Doses of COVID-19 Vaccines

vials of covid vaccine and syringes
(Dreamstime)

Saturday, 18 September 2021 05:46 PM

The United States has administered 384,911,290 doses of COVID-19 vaccines as of Saturday morning and distributed 466,569,635 doses, the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention said.

Those figures are up from 383,994,877 vaccine doses the CDC said had gone into arms by Sept. 17 out of 464,315,725 doses delivered.

The agency said 211,489,242 people had received at least one dose, while 181,035,022 people were fully vaccinated as of 6 a.m. ET Saturday.

The CDC tally includes two-dose vaccines from Moderna and Pfizer/BioNTech , as well as Johnson & Johnson's JNJ.N one-shot vaccine.

Over 2.11 million people have received an additional dose of either Pfizer or Moderna's vaccine since Aug. 13, when the U.S. authorized a third dose for those with compromised immune systems who are likely to have weaker protection from the two-dose regimens.

© 2021 Thomson/Reuters. All rights reserved.


Health-News
The United States has administered 384,911,290 doses of COVID-19 vaccines as of Saturday morning and distributed 466,569,635 doses, the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention said.
cdc, vaccines, covid
135
2021-46-18
Saturday, 18 September 2021 05:46 PM
Newsmax Media, Inc.
