CBD Use Common on College Campuses

CBD products are fast becoming a common part of college life, with nearly half of students saying they’ve tried them at least once, according to new research from the University of Georgia.

A survey of more than 4,100 undergraduates revealed that 48% had used CBD, often in social settings with friends. More than 29% said they use CBD monthly or more, mainly to cope with anxiety, stress and sleep problems.

The findings were recently published in the Journal of Substance Use.

“People look back on college as a time of fun and freedom, and we sort of forget the anxiety that can come with it,” said lead author Jennie Pless, a doctoral student in social work at the university.

“We have students who are taking on a whole new world and living on their own for the first time with other life responsibilities. They have a lot going on and are not sleeping well, so they’re trying to find ways to navigate all of that," Pless added in a news release.

For many students, she said, CBD appears like an easy way to cope.

CBD, short for cannabidiol, is a compound found in cannabis. Unlike marijuana, it doesn’t cause a high and is considered non-addictive.

The U.S. Food and Drug Administration has approved one prescription CBD medication to treat certain seizures, but researchers say evidence for other health uses is scarce.

In the survey, many students said they tried CBD simply because friends offered it or recommended it.

“A lot of people said, ‘Why not?’ I think that speaks to the larger mindfulness about things that are out in the world. People in general, but especially college students, will try things because they are there,” Pless explained.

Edibles, especially gummies, were the most popular form, the study found.

CBD products are legal for people 18 and older in most U.S. states, which may help explain why CBD shops are common in college towns, Pless added.

Most students who used CBD said they did so to feel calmer or less stressed. Nearly 1 in 5 said CBD helped them fall asleep or sleep better.

The study also found that college-aged men were more likely than women to try CBD and to use it repeatedly, despite findings that women are more often diagnosed with anxiety disorders.

“College students are anxious and they’re stressed, so they’re using CBD to relax and calm down,” Pless said.

Still, experts warn that CBD products are unregulated, and the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention says potential risks and side effects are unclear.