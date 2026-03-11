Childhood Cavities May Predict Adult Heart Disease

The secret to a healthy heart in your 50s might actually be found in the dental records of your 10-year-old self.

A massive study from the University of Copenhagen found that poor oral health during childhood is a significant predictor of cardiovascular issues later in life.

By tracking more than 568,000 Danish children born between 1963 and 1972, researchers discovered that those who suffered from multiple cavities or severe gum disease (gingivitis) as children were much more likely to experience heart attacks, strokes and clogged arteries as adults.

Specifically, children with high rates of tooth decay had a 45% higher rate of heart disease as adults compared to those with healthy teeth.

The study — being published April 1 in the International Journal of Cardiology — suggests that the link isn't just about poor habits, but rather how the body reacts to long-term infection.

When a child has severe gum disease, bacteria can enter the bloodstream, triggering systemic inflammation — a state in which the body's immune system is constantly on high alert, researchers said.

“We suspect that exposure to high levels of inflammation in the form of gum disease and dental caries already in childhood may influence how the body later responds to inflammation,” lead author Nikoline Nygaard, a researcher at the University of Copenhagen in Denmark, said in a news release.

This chronic inflammation is believed to accelerate atherosclerosis, a condition in which plaque builds up inside arteries, eventually leading to heart attacks or strokes.

More research is needed to confirm that cause and effect, however.

For the study, researchers matched data from Denmark’s National Child Odontology Registry with data on heart disease diagnoses in the National Patient Register up to 2018, when those children had reached adulthood.

And their research hasn't stopped at the heart.

Nygaard and her team found an even stronger link between childhood oral health and type 2 diabetes in a separate study.

Children who struggled with severe gum disease (gingivitis) were 87% more likely to develop diabetes as adults, and those with multiple tooth cavities had a 19% higher incidence.

In Denmark, 20% of children account for 80% of all dental issues.

Researchers noted that dental care is the greatest unmet health care need among children in the United States, with certain groups more affected than others.

While the numbers are concerning, the researchers emphasized that dental disease is one of the most preventable conditions in the world. By identifying these high-risk children early, doctors could potentially prevent a lifetime of chronic illness.

“It’s not that you can solve cardiovascular disease by treating children’s teeth,” said co-author Dr. Merete Markvart, an associate professor of odontology at the University of Copenhagen. “But if we target our efforts toward specific groups, you can nudge many people in the right direction simply by improving their oral health.”

The study is a reminder that the mouth is the gateway to the rest of the body, and a simple toothbrush might be one of the most effective tools for long-term disease prevention.