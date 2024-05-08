WATCH TV LIVE

Candy Company Recalls Products Due to Salmonella Risk

recalled Palmer Candy Company chocolate covered pretzels
(Palmer Candy Company)

Wednesday, 08 May 2024 09:01 AM EDT

A Midwestern candy company has issued a massive recall due to the risk of salmonella tainting some of its products.

Palmer Candy Company of Sioux City, Iowa, is recalling “white coated confectionary items” because they could be contaminated with salmonella, the company announced this week.

The products are sold in bags, pouches, tubs and other retail packaging. Brand names include Freshness Guaranteed, Palmer, Sweet Smiles, Snackin’ With The Crew, Casey’s, Sconza Chocolates, Favorite Day Bakery, Sunny Select, Urge!, and Kwik Trip Inc.

The recalled candies and treats were distributed nationwide in retail stores and to wholesale distributors.

A full list of recalled products, with photos, can be found on the FDA’s website.

Retail stores selling the candies include Walmart, HyVee, Target and Dollar General. Wholesale distributors that received the candies are located in Alabama, California, Florida, Illinois, Iowa, Kansas, Missouri, Nebraska, North Dakota, Oregon, Pennsylvania, South Carolina, South Dakota, Texas, Virginia, Wisconsin and Wyoming.

No illnesses have been reported in connection to these products, the FDA said.

However, Palmer Candy was notified by its liquid coating supplier that there was a potential for contamination with salmonella, due to an ingredient from one of its suppliers that was possibly contaminated.

Production of the product has been suspended while the FDA and the company investigate the source of the problem.

People who have purchased white coated confectionary items manufactured by Palmer Candy Company are urged to return them to the store for a full refund.

Consumers with questions can contact the company at 800-831-0828 on weekdays.

People infected with salmonella bacteria typically suffer diarrhea, fever and stomach cramps, according to the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.

But in rare circumstances, the bacteria can get into the bloodstream and cause more severe illness, possibly requiring hospitalization, the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) says.

© HealthDay


Health-News
Wednesday, 08 May 2024 09:01 AM
Newsmax Media, Inc.

