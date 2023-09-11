×
Moderna, Immatics Collaborate on Cancer Vaccines

Monday, 11 September 2023 08:23 AM EDT

Vaccine maker Moderna said on Monday it had struck a deal with Immatics for developing cancer vaccines and therapies and would pay the drug developer $120 million in cash and additional milestone payments.

Moderna said the companies intend to combine Immatics' T-cell redirecting cancer therapies with its mRNA technology.

Immatics will also receive research funding and is eligible to receive development, regulatory, and commercial milestone payments that could exceed $1.7 billion, Moderna said. 

