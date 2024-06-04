WATCH TV LIVE

Tags: cancer | skin | melanoma | moderna-merck skin cancer vaccine | keytruda | survival

Long-Term Trial: Skin Cancer Vaccine Boosts Survival

dermatologist examining back of patient with scope
(Dreamstime)

Tuesday, 04 June 2024 07:10 AM EDT

Moderna and partner Merck & Co said on Monday their cancer vaccine in combination with blockbuster cancer therapy Keytruda improved survival and showed durable efficacy in a mid-stage study in patients with a deadly form of skin cancer.

Detailed data on Monday from the 157-patient trial showed that after two and a half years, melanoma patients that had received the cancer vaccine combination showed an overall survival rate of 96%, compared with 90.2% with Keytruda alone.

About 75% of the patients on the vaccine combination had recurrence-free survival, compared with 55.6% on Keytruda alone.

The latest data offered more evidence of the vaccine's durability, after a December report that showed a 49% reduction in the risk of recurrence or death among patients who were on the vaccine combination versus Keytruda alone, with a median follow-up of nearly three years.

Moderna and Merck's collaboration is one of the several in the industry that are combining powerful drugs to use the immune system for targeting cancer with the mRNA vaccine technology, which carries instructions for cells to make specific proteins.

Merck and Moderna, which have been collaborating since 2016, are also conducting a late-stage study of their vaccine and Keytruda combination. 

© 2024 Thomson/Reuters. All rights reserved.


Click Here to comment on this article
Share
Health-News
Moderna and partner Merck & Co said on Monday their cancer vaccine in combination with blockbuster cancer therapy Keytruda improved survival and showed durable efficacy in a mid-stage study in patients with a deadly form of skin cancer. Detailed data on Monday from the...
cancer, skin, melanoma, moderna-merck skin cancer vaccine, keytruda, survival
199
2024-10-04
Tuesday, 04 June 2024 07:10 AM
Newsmax Media, Inc.

Sign up for Newsmax’s Daily Newsletter

Receive breaking news and original analysis - sent right to your inbox.

(Optional for Local News)
Privacy: We never share your email address.
Join the Newsmax Community
Read and Post Comments
Please review Community Guidelines before posting a comment.
 
Find Your Condition
More Conditions
Get Newsmax Text Alerts
TOP

The information presented on this website is not intended as specific medical advice and is not a substitute for professional medical treatment or diagnosis. Read Newsmax Terms and Conditions of Service.

Newsmax, Moneynews, Newsmax Health, and Independent. American. are registered trademarks of Newsmax Media, Inc. Newsmax TV, and Newsmax World are trademarks of Newsmax Media, Inc.

NEWSMAX.COM
© Newsmax Media, Inc.
All Rights Reserved
NEWSMAX.COM
© Newsmax Media, Inc.
All Rights Reserved