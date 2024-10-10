WATCH TV LIVE

Tags: cancer | prostate | advanced | pfizer | drug | combination | talzenna

Pfizer Drug Combo Improves Prostate Cancer Survival

diagnosis pad says 'prostate cancer' and different drugs around it
(Dreamstime)

Thursday, 10 October 2024 07:15 AM EDT

Pfizer said on Thursday a combination of its drugs, Talzenna and Xtandi, helped prolong the lives of patients with a type of advanced prostate cancer in a late-stage study.

The drug combination showed a significant improvement in the overall survival in patients with metastatic castration-resistant prostate cancer (mCRPC) regardless of the presence of a mutation, compared to Xtandi alone, Pfizer said.

Overall survival indicates the period of time patients lived after their diagnosis or the start of treatment.

mCRPC is an advanced stage of the disease where the cancer has spread to other parts of the body and is usually associated with poor prognosis. About 10%–20% of prostate cancer patients develop mCRPC within 5 to 7 years of diagnosis, according to Pfizer.

The Talzenna-Xtandi combination was approved by the U.S. Food and Drug Administration last year to treat mCRPC patients with a type of genetic mutation.

Pfizer said it plans to share the results with global health authorities to potentially update Talzenna's label.

The FDA had also approved AstraZeneca's Lynparza in combination with hormone therapy abiraterone last year to treat mCRPC patients with a type of mutation. 

© 2024 Thomson/Reuters. All rights reserved.


Click Here to comment on this article
Share
Health-News
Pfizer said on Thursday a combination of its drugs, Talzenna and Xtandi, helped prolong the lives of patients with a type of advanced prostate cancer in a late-stage study. The drug combination showed a significant improvement in the overall survival in patients with...
cancer, prostate, advanced, pfizer, drug, combination, talzenna, xtandi
187
2024-15-10
Thursday, 10 October 2024 07:15 AM
Newsmax Media, Inc.

Sign up for Newsmax’s Daily Newsletter

Receive breaking news and original analysis - sent right to your inbox.

(Optional for Local News)
Privacy: We never share your email address.
Join the Newsmax Community
Read and Post Comments
Please review Community Guidelines before posting a comment.
 
Free Newsmax E-Alerts
Email:
Country:
Zip Code:
Privacy: We never share your email.
 
Find Your Condition
More Conditions
Take A Look At This
Get Newsmax Text Alerts
TOP

The information presented on this website is not intended as specific medical advice and is not a substitute for professional medical treatment or diagnosis. Read Newsmax Terms and Conditions of Service.

Newsmax, Moneynews, Newsmax Health, and Independent. American. are registered trademarks of Newsmax Media, Inc. Newsmax TV, and Newsmax World are trademarks of Newsmax Media, Inc.

NEWSMAX.COM
© Newsmax Media, Inc.
All Rights Reserved
NEWSMAX.COM
© Newsmax Media, Inc.
All Rights Reserved