What to Eat, and Avoid, to Lower Colon Cancer Risk

Colon cancer is now the leading cause of cancer death in men younger than age 50, according to TODAY. It’s the second most frequent cause of cancer death, after breast cancer, among women of the same age group. In recent years, the incidence of colon cancer has been rising in younger men and women and decreasing in people over 60.

Studies have found that diet may play an important role in preventing colon cancer, which will affect approximately 150,000 Americans in 2024. Here are four foods to avoid:

• Red meat. A recent study found that eating red meat, especially processed meat, leads to changes in the gut’s microbiome that increases the likelihood of developing colon cancer. Researchers found that younger people consume more red and processed meat than older patients.

• Sweetened beverages. The same study by Cleveland Clinic researchers identified sweetened, sugary beverages as another risk factor for early onset colon cancer. A 2020 study of 96,000 women revealed that those who drank two or more sugar-sweetened drinks daily had twice the risk of developing early onset colon cancer.

• Ultraprocessed foods. Foods such as chips, candy, frozen meals, along with sugary beverages and processed meat, increase the risk of developing polyps, tumors and lesions associated with colorectal cancer, according to a 2023 study.

• Alcohol. Another 2023 study found a direct association with increased alcohol consumption and an increased risk of developing colon cancer. Researchers found that having one to two, three to four, or more than five drinks a week boosted colon cancer risk by 7%, 14%, and 27% respectively.

On the other hand, eating whole foods that are rich in fiber can lower your risk of colon cancer. These include:

• Whole grains. Studies found that the fiber in whole grains helps reduce inflammation and strengthens the gut microbiome by neutralizing free radicals that damage cells. One study found that people who consumed the most whole grains had an incredible 34% reduced risk of colon cancer.

• Nuts. The high antioxidant properties of nuts help lower colon cancer risk, according to research.

• Yogurt. A study published in the British Journal of Cancer found that higher dairy intake during adolescence is associated with lower colorectal cancer risk.

• Wild salmon. Harvard researchers found that dietary vitamin D, found in wild salmon, reduces the risk of colon cancer. According to experts, wild-caught salmon provides nearly 1,000 IU of vitamin D, surpassing the daily recommended intake. Salmon is also rich in omega-3 fatty acids, B vitamins, and protein, making it a very nutritious fish.

• Extra virgin olive oil. EVOO is high in polyphenols that help reduce inflammation and prevent many forms of cancer, including colon cancer.