Half of Adults Unaware of At-Home Colon Cancer Tests

Colon cancer is now the deadliest cancer for adults under 50, yet it remains one of the most preventable since polyps detected and removed during screening can’t turn into cancer later.

But a new nationwide survey commissioned by the Colorectal Cancer Alliance reveals a troubling reason why colon cancer death rates are on the rise: Millions of Americans simply don’t know how easy it is to get tested.

In all, 50% of Americans are unaware that colon cancer can be screened for at home, the survey showed.

Researchers said this lack of knowledge combined with health care providers dismissing concerns of younger patients is contributing to a growing public health emergency.

“Colorectal cancer is highly preventable, and it’s usually cured when caught early,” said Dr. Richard Wender, medical adviser to the alliance and a professor of family medicine and community health at the University of Pennsylvania.

“We can save lives by starting conversations sooner, taking symptoms seriously and ensuring people have access to accurate information and screening options,” he added in a news release.

More than 9 out of 10 survey respondents said they would be more apt to get screened if they knew it could prevent the disease.

In all, 37% were unaware of all of the ways to screen for colon cancer, including colonoscopy, stool tests, blood tests, CT colonography and flexible sigmoidoscopy.

An at-home colon screening involves collecting stool in the privacy of one’s home and then dropping it off at a lab or clinic for analysis. It detects hidden blood or DNA in the sample.

The online survey of 1,000 U.S. adults, conducted in November and December, found that younger people often struggle to have their health concerns taken seriously.

One-third of respondents — and 45% of those under age 45, when screening should begin — said a doctor had dismissed their digestive symptoms.

This dismissal gap is particularly dangerous because early-stage colon cancer often has no symptoms at all.

When warning signs like rectal bleeding, unexplained weight loss or persistent changes in bowel habits do appear, they require immediate attention, regardless of the patient's age.

Beyond a lack of awareness, the study identified significant hurdles preventing people from getting checked.

Cost and fear were the most common barriers, cited by around 48% of participants.

Furthermore, even those who use at-home tests often misunderstand the process. About 59% were unaware that a positive result on a non-invasive stool test calls for a follow-up colonoscopy to ensure a proper diagnosis.

“Enough is enough. Too many young people are dying of colon cancer and more needs to be done,” said Michael Sapienza, CEO of the Colorectal Cancer Alliance.

He noted that while awareness is a start, the disease also requires more research funding to save lives in the long term.

Current medical guidelines recommend that adults with an average risk begin regular screening at age 45.

However, those with risk factors — such as type 2 diabetes, Crohn’s disease or a family history of the illness — should consult their doctor about starting even earlier.

Wakefield Research conducted the online survey and analysis.