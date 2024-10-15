WATCH TV LIVE

Tags: cancer | breast | screening | mammogram | earlier | age 40

Women Who May Need Mammograms Before Age 40

woman undergoing a mammogram
(Adobe Stock)

Tuesday, 15 October 2024 08:05 AM EDT

Women typically are urged to start receiving regular mammograms at age 40, but some might need to start even sooner, experts say.

Specific risk factors that increase risk of early breast cancer might prompt young women to consider getting screened earlier, said Dr. Michele Blackwood, director of breast surgery and women’s oncologic health at RWJBarnabas Health and Rutgers Cancer Institute.

“If you identify with any of these factors, it’s important to discuss your screening options with your healthcare provider,” Blackwood said in a news release. “They can help you decide if getting a mammogram at a younger age is the right choice for you.”

These include:

  • A family history of breast cancer. “If you have a close relative -- such as a mother, sister or daughter -- who was diagnosed with breast cancer, especially at a young age, it could significantly increase your risk of developing the disease,” Blackwood said.

  • Genetic mutations like BRCA1 or BRCA2. “If you have a family history of these gene mutations or other hereditary cancer syndromes, you may need to begin screenings much earlier,” Blackwood said.

  • Dense breast tissue. “Women with dense breast tissue not only have a higher risk of breast cancer, but dense tissue can also make it harder to detect tumors on a standard mammogram,” Blackwood said.

  • Radiation exposure at a young age. “If you've undergone radiation treatment to the chest at a young age, such as for treating another cancer, you may be at increased risk for developing breast cancer earlier in life,” Blackwood said.

  • Unhealthy lifestyle choices. “Though lifestyle factors like smoking, obesity and excessive alcohol use are more commonly linked with overall cancer risk later in life, they can still influence breast cancer risk at younger ages,” Blackwood said.

The U.S. Preventive Services Task Force has more on breast cancer screening.

© HealthDay


Click Here to comment on this article
Share
Health-News
Women typically are urged to start receiving regular mammograms at age 40, but some might need to start even sooner, experts say. Specific risk factors that increase risk of early breast cancer might prompt young women to consider getting screened earlier, said Dr. Michele...
cancer, breast, screening, mammogram, earlier, age 40
307
2024-05-15
Tuesday, 15 October 2024 08:05 AM
Newsmax Media, Inc.

Sign up for Newsmax’s Daily Newsletter

Receive breaking news and original analysis - sent right to your inbox.

(Optional for Local News)
Privacy: We never share your email address.
Join the Newsmax Community
Read and Post Comments
Please review Community Guidelines before posting a comment.
 
Find Your Condition
More Conditions
Get Newsmax Text Alerts
TOP

The information presented on this website is not intended as specific medical advice and is not a substitute for professional medical treatment or diagnosis. Read Newsmax Terms and Conditions of Service.

Newsmax, Moneynews, Newsmax Health, and Independent. American. are registered trademarks of Newsmax Media, Inc. Newsmax TV, and Newsmax World are trademarks of Newsmax Media, Inc.

NEWSMAX.COM
© Newsmax Media, Inc.
All Rights Reserved
NEWSMAX.COM
© Newsmax Media, Inc.
All Rights Reserved