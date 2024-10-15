Women Who May Need Mammograms Before Age 40

Women typically are urged to start receiving regular mammograms at age 40, but some might need to start even sooner, experts say.

Specific risk factors that increase risk of early breast cancer might prompt young women to consider getting screened earlier, said Dr. Michele Blackwood, director of breast surgery and women’s oncologic health at RWJBarnabas Health and Rutgers Cancer Institute.

“If you identify with any of these factors, it’s important to discuss your screening options with your healthcare provider,” Blackwood said in a news release. “They can help you decide if getting a mammogram at a younger age is the right choice for you.”

These include:

A family history of breast cancer. “If you have a close relative -- such as a mother, sister or daughter -- who was diagnosed with breast cancer, especially at a young age, it could significantly increase your risk of developing the disease,” Blackwood said.

Genetic mutations like BRCA1 or BRCA2 . “If you have a family history of these gene mutations or other hereditary cancer syndromes, you may need to begin screenings much earlier,” Blackwood said.

Dense breast tissue . “Women with dense breast tissue not only have a higher risk of breast cancer, but dense tissue can also make it harder to detect tumors on a standard mammogram,” Blackwood said.

Radiation exposure at a young age. “If you've undergone radiation treatment to the chest at a young age, such as for treating another cancer, you may be at increased risk for developing breast cancer earlier in life,” Blackwood said.

Unhealthy lifestyle choices. “Though lifestyle factors like smoking, obesity and excessive alcohol use are more commonly linked with overall cancer risk later in life, they can still influence breast cancer risk at younger ages,” Blackwood said.

