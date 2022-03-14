×
Newsmax TV & Webwww.newsmax.comFREE - In Google Play
VIEW
×
Newsmax TV & Webwww.newsmax.comFREE - On the App Store
VIEW

WATCH TV LIVE

Tags: Health Topics | Cancer | cancer | breast | early-stage | treatment | astrazeneca

FDA Approves Lynparza to Treat Early-Stage Breast Cancer

journal with breast cancer written on it, pills, stethoscope
(Dreamstime)

Monday, 14 March 2022 07:14 AM

British drugmaker AstraZeneca Plc said the U.S. Food and Drug Administration approved its cancer drug, jointly developed with U.S.-based Merck & Co , as a treatment for patients with early-stage breast cancer with certain mutations.

AstraZeneca said on Friday the drug, Lynparza, was approved for patients with a form of genetically mutated high-risk early-stage breast cancer called BRCA-mutated HER2-negative, who have already been treated with chemotherapy either before or after surgery.

The approval was based on results from a late-stage study in which the drug showed statistically significant and clinically meaningful improvement in invasive disease-free survival, reducing the risk of invasive breast cancer recurrences and second cancers or death by 42% compared with placebo.

Lynparza leads a class of drugs known as PARP inhibitors, which keep cancer cells damaged by chemotherapy from repairing themselves. It is a key asset for AstraZeneca with approvals for ovarian, prostate and pancreatic cancers.

In 2020, there were 2.3 million women diagnosed with breast cancer and 685, 000 deaths globally, according to the World Health Organization.

Following the U.S. approval for Lynparza, AstraZeneca will receive a regulatory milestone payment of $175 million from Merck.

© 2022 Thomson/Reuters. All rights reserved.


Click Here to comment on this article
Share
Health-News
British drugmaker AstraZeneca Plc said the U.S. Food and Drug Administration approved its cancer drug, jointly developed with U.S.-based Merck & Co , as a treatment for patients with early-stage breast cancer with certain mutations. AstraZeneca said on Friday the drug,...
cancer, breast, early-stage, treatment, astrazeneca, merck, lynparza
189
2022-14-14
Monday, 14 March 2022 07:14 AM
Newsmax Media, Inc.
Join the Newsmax Community
Read and Post Comments
Please review Community Guidelines before posting a comment.
 
Find Your Condition
More Conditions
TOP

The information presented on this website is not intended as specific medical advice and is not a substitute for professional medical treatment or diagnosis. Read Newsmax Terms and Conditions of Service.

Newsmax, Moneynews, Newsmax Health, and Independent. American. are registered trademarks of Newsmax Media, Inc. Newsmax TV, and Newsmax World are trademarks of Newsmax Media, Inc.

NEWSMAX.COM
© Newsmax Media, Inc.
All Rights Reserved
NEWSMAX.COM
© Newsmax Media, Inc.
All Rights Reserved