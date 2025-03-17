The Health Benefits of Cabbage, and a Guinness

On St. Patrick’s Day, many people make a pot of traditional corned beef and cabbage, which became a staple in the 19th century for Irish Americans because it’s a tasty and inexpensive dish. But the lowly — and still affordable cabbage — is surprisingly a nutritional powerhouse.

Here are some health benefits:

• Packed with nutrients. According to Healthline, low-calorie cabbage contains over a third of our daily requirements for vitamin C, and has vitamin K, folate, vitamin B6 and the minerals calcium, potassium and magnesium. It’s also high in fiber and boasts powerful antioxidants that protect our bodies from free radical damage.

• Aids digestion. Cabbage is known to improve digestion due to its high fiber content, which helps keep the digestive system running smoothly and prevents constipation. The fiber also helps in regulating blood sugar levels, making it a great addition to the diet of those with diabetes.

• Fights inflammation. Cabbage is also hailed for its anti-inflammatory properties. The presence of sulforaphane, an antioxidant, helps reduce inflammation and may lower the risk of chronic diseases.

• Keeps your heart healthy. Regular consumption of cabbage has been linked to a healthier heart, as it can help lower cholesterol levels. The potassium in cabbage aids in maintaining healthy blood pressure levels, which is crucial for cardiovascular health. Red cabbage contains anthocyanins that research has found reduces your risk of heart attacks, says Healthline.

• Provides vitamin K. Cabbage is a great source of vitamin K which is important for efficient blood clotting and building healthy bones.

A versatile cruciferous veggie, cabbage can be eaten raw or cooked in salads, soups and stews. It can even be fermented to make sauerkraut. If you are planning to cook it with corned beef for dinner, here is an easy recipe.

To round out your St. Patrick’s Day dinner, you can down a pint of Guinness to toast your good health. Guinness, the renowned Irish stout, is not only famous for its rich and creamy texture but also possesses some surprising health benefits when consumed in moderation. It’s lower in calories than most other premium beers and the dark color of Guinness comes from roasted barley, which is a powerful source of antioxidants, similar to those found in fruits and vegetables. These antioxidants help reduce the buildup of cholesterol on artery walls, which can lead to heart disease.

According to BBC Good Food, moderate consumption of Guinness has been linked to improved heart health. The flavonoids found in the stout help prevent the oxidation of low-density lipoprotein (LDL), also known as bad cholesterol.

The act of enjoying a pint of Guinness in a social setting can help reduce stress and promote relaxation.

While Guinness can offer several health benefits, it is important to consume it in moderation or opt for a pint of alcohol-free beverage as you enjoy your St. Patrick’s Day feast.