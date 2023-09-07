Causes and Treatments of Peptic Ulcers

Rocker Bruce Springsteen announced that medical issues have forced him to postpone eight tour dates this month. Organizers for the tour said that the Grammy-award winning artist was being treated for “symptoms of peptic ulcer disease.”

According to the Mayo Clinic, peptic ulcers are open sores that develop on the inside lining of the stomach (called gastric ulcers) and upper portion of the small intestine (called duodenal ulcers). The most common symptoms are stomach pain and heartburn.

While some believe that stress and spicy foods cause peptic ulcers, experts say that’s not the case. The most common causes are infection with the Helicobacter pylori (H. pylori) bacterium and long-term use of nonsteroidal anti-inflammatory drugs (NSAIDS) such as ibuprofen and naproxen sodium. However, eating spicy foods and experiencing stressful events can aggravate the condition.

Other severe but rare symptoms include:

• Vomiting or vomiting blood.

• Dark blood in stools, or stools that are black and tarry.

• Feeling faint or nauseous.

• Unexplained weight loss or changes in appetite.

Your digestive tract is normally protected with a mucous layer that protects against acid. But if the amount of acid increases, or the mucous layer decreases, the acid can eat away at the inner surface of the stomach or small intestine causing a painful open sore. If left untreated, peptic ulcers can result in internal bleeding, perforation of the stomach wall, obstruction of the digestive tract and gastric cancer, says the Mayo Clinic.

According to the Cleveland Clinic one in 10 people develop an ulcer. Risk factors include frequent use of NSAIDs, a family history of ulcers, illnesses such as liver, kidney, or lung disease, regularly drinking alcohol and smoking.

A healthcare expert diagnoses peptic ulcers by a physical exam and laboratory tests. Treatment depends on the cause of the ulcer. If H. pylori is the culprit, a round of antibiotics may be prescribed for about two weeks. Medication to reduce stomach acid may also be recommended to help heal the ulcer.

Proton pump inhibitors also called PPI’s reduce stomach acid by blocking the actions of the parts of the cells that produce acid. PPI’s include Prilosec, Prevacid, and Nexium. Physicians may also prescribe histamine receptor blockers (H2 blockers) such as Tagamet, Pepcid and Zantac that help reduce stomach acid.

For most people, treatment that targets the underlying cause, which is usually H. pylori bacterial infection or NSAID use, is effective in eliminating peptic ulcer disease, says the Cleveland Clinic. However, ulcers can reoccur if H. pylori isn’t fully cleared from the body or if smoking or NSAID use continues.

Well wishers and fans hope “The Boss” will be back in action soon, but according to Today, he’s taking October off and his next concert is scheduled for November 3 in Vancouver, British Columbia. Springsteen will turn 74 on September 23.