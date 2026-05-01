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Tags: breast cancer | chemotherapy | vitamin d | effective | treatment

Vitamin D May Boost Breast Cancer Treatment

woman taking vitamin D
(Dreamstime)

By    |   Friday, 01 May 2026 09:01 AM EDT

A new study suggests that vitamin D supplements may help improve the effectiveness of breast cancer treatment.

Researchers in Brazil found that taking a low-dose vitamin D supplement during neoadjuvant chemotherapy — a treatment given before surgery to shrink tumors — may enhance treatment response in women with breast cancer.

In the randomized study of 80 women ages 45 and older, 43% of those who took 2,000 IU of vitamin D daily experienced a complete disappearance of invasive cancer in tissue samples after six months of chemotherapy. By comparison, 24% of women who received a placebo saw the same result.

According to ScienceDaily, researchers from the São Paulo Research Foundation (FAPESP) described the difference as meaningful, even in a relatively small study. They also noted that the vitamin D dose used was modest compared with higher doses sometimes prescribed to correct deficiency.

Because vitamin D is inexpensive and deficiency is common, the researchers suggest that improving vitamin D levels could become a practical add-on to standard treatment. However, they emphasize that larger studies are needed before this approach becomes routine.

Vitamin D is best known for supporting bone health, but it also plays a role in immune function and cell signaling — processes that may influence how tumors respond to treatment. Researchers say supplementation during chemotherapy may work primarily by correcting low vitamin D levels, rather than acting as a direct cancer treatment.

The findings need to be confirmed in larger and more diverse groups of patients.

Experts caution that patients should consult their oncology team before considering starting high-dose vitamin D supplements during chemotherapy.

Lynn C. Allison

Lynn C. Allison, a Newsmax health reporter, is an award-winning medical journalist and author of more than 30 self-help books.

© 2026 NewsmaxHealth. All rights reserved.


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A new study suggests that vitamin D supplements may help improve the effectiveness of breast cancer treatment. Researchers in Brazil found that taking a low-dose vitamin D supplement during neoadjuvant chemotherapy - a treatment given before surgery to shrink tumors - may...
breast cancer, chemotherapy, vitamin d, effective, treatment
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2026-01-01
Friday, 01 May 2026 09:01 AM
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