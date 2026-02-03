How to Choose the Healthiest Breads

Bread has been a staple of human history since biblical times. Deeply woven into culture and tradition, it remains a dietary mainstay today—though the sheer number of choices lining grocery store shelves can make selecting the “staff of life” feel overwhelming.

At its most basic, bread is an important source of carbohydrates, which provide the body with essential energy.

“Carbohydrates are NOT the enemy,” says Caroline Susie, a Dallas-based registered dietitian. “I’m a carb crusader — and I’m a huge fan of bread.”

According to TODAY, many modern breads now offer added benefits, including protein, vitamins, and gut-friendly fiber. Here are dietitians’ top bread choices — and what to know about each:

Whole-Wheat Bread

Whole-wheat bread is made from whole-grain flour, meaning it contains all parts of the wheat kernel and retains more nutrients. White bread, by contrast, is made from refined flour that includes only the endosperm and loses many nutrients during processing unless it is labeled “enriched.” Whole-wheat bread also contains more fiber, making it a better choice for digestion and gut health.

Sprouted Bread

Sprouted breads are made from whole grains that have been allowed to germinate before being ground into flour. This process can boost nutrient availability. These breads tend to be high in fiber and protein and also provide B vitamins and iron, making them a popular choice among health-conscious consumers.

Seeded Bread

Many whole-grain breads include added seeds, which supply healthy fats. Dietitians recommend looking for breads that contain chia seeds or flaxseeds. Keep in mind, however, that seeds also increase calorie content, so portion size still matters.

Gluten-Free Bread

People with celiac disease or gluten sensitivities may opt for gluten-free bread, which is widely available today. These breads are often made from corn, chickpea, oat, millet, or rice flours. While they are still high in carbohydrates — and sometimes calories — they may not be the healthiest option for those without gluten issues. Experts suggest storing gluten-free bread in the freezer and toasting it straight from frozen for the best flavor and texture.

Sourdough Bread

Sourdough is often considered a healthier option due to its natural fermentation process. Fermentation helps break down gluten and can improve nutrient absorption. Sourdough also contains beneficial bacteria that support gut health and typically has a lower glycemic index than many other breads, meaning it may have less impact on blood sugar levels. Its tangy flavor and chewy texture make it a favorite for those seeking both taste and nutrition.