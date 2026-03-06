Dr. Small: Brain Scan Detects Alzheimer's Protein

Advances in medical imaging have made it possible to detect physical signs of Alzheimer's disease in the brains of living people, offering the potential for earlier diagnosis.

But experts say brain scans are not always the definitive answer many patients hope for.

Dr. Gary Small, brain health expert, chair of psychiatry at Hackensack University Medical Center in New Jersey and author of The Small Guide to Alzheimer's Disease, says the scans can identify abnormal protein deposits known as amyloid — a hallmark of Alzheimer's disease.

"These scans will illustrate abnormal protein deposits in the brain called amyloid," Small explained to Newsmax's "National Report." "It turns out that these deposits will build up in the brain over a lifetime."

However, the presence of amyloid does not necessarily mean a person will develop Alzheimer's symptoms anytime soon.

"You could have a positive scan and you may not get Alzheimer's for decades in the future," said Small, editor of Dr. Gary Small's Mind Health Report.

Because of that uncertainty, some physicians worry that widespread use of these scans could cause unnecessary anxiety for patients.

"I've had people come to me and say, 'Dr. Small, I was just forgetting where I put my keys. And now they tell me I have Alzheimer's in my brain,' and they get very anxious," said Small, who is also the physician in chief for Behavioral Health Services at Hackensack Meridian Health.

While the medical risks of the scans themselves are relatively low, Small notes that other concerns remain.

"There's relatively limited risk," he said. "You're exposed to a small amount of radiation, and you could get some bruising where they inject the radioactive dye into you. So, the immediate risks are not great. I think it's the psychological risks if you get a positive scan and you're concerned about it."

Cost and accessibility are also issues, since insurance coverage for these scans can be limited.

Still, brain imaging can play an important role in certain situations — particularly when doctors are considering specific Alzheimer's treatments.

"There is a situation where a scan would make sense," Small said. "And that is if you're considering an anti-amyloid treatment for Alzheimer's disease and you want to find out, is there Alzheimer's in the brain to treat that?"

At the same time, newer diagnostic tools may provide additional options. Researchers have recently developed blood tests that can help identify biological markers linked to Alzheimer's disease.

"… there are now blood tests that can help us understand whether you have that diagnosis or not," Small said.

As research advances, experts say earlier detection combined with new treatments may eventually offer better ways to slow or prevent the disease. For now, patients should discuss the risks and benefits of testing with their healthcare providers before pursuing advanced scans.