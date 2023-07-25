Don't Drink Borax: The Latest Dangerous TikTok Trend

Drinking borax is the latest viral trend on TikTok. It is alleged to reduce inflammation and joint pain, but medical experts warn that it could lead to dangerous side effects, such as stomach irritation, vomiting, diarrhea, and even death.

According to NBC News, the powdery substance found in laundry detergent and sold on its own as a cleaning product, has been banned in U.S. food products. Boric acid, a different formulation of the same compound, boron, is used to kill ants and cockroaches.

But some influencers on TikTok have erroneously declared that adding a pinch of borax to their drinking water reduces inflammation and joint pain and soaking in a bathtub with borax could “detoxify” the body.

Dr. Kelly Johnson-Arbor, a toxicology physician and co-medical director of the National Capital Poison Center, says that soaking in borax could cause rashes that make the skin appear bright pink and start to fall off.

“There’s really nothing to support the use of borax in humans for inflammation or reduction of oxidative stress or anything like that,” says Johnson-Arbor.

And Wendy Stephan, an epidemiologist at the Florida Poison Information Center, said that while it makes sense that people are drawn to quick-fix health fads posted on TikTok, given the expense of prescription medications and long waits for doctors’ appointments, buyers should beware. Misinformation about personal health can be dangerous.

“We have seen deaths associated with borax. It’s very rare, but that is a possibility. This is not a benign substance,” she said. Johnson-Arbor says that some health claims on TikTok emerge from misinterpretation of scientific research. In the case of borax, social media influencers cite a study stating the importance of boron for healthy bones and joints that was conducted in 1994.

Experts note that the researcher, an Australian named Rex Newnham, suggested adding boron — not borax — to promote bone growth and maintenance, improve wound healing, and other health benefits in diets that were lacking the trace mineral. Foods rich in boron include prune juice, avocado, raisins, peaches, peanuts, and broccoli.

Carlo Ledesma, a medical laboratory professional who shares his expertise on TikTok, said he began seeing videos about people drinking borax earlier this year, says NBC News.

“Just please do not ingest this!” he said on his own TikTok video last April. Warning about borax’s possible side effects and consequences felt like a necessary public service, he said.

According to UPI, if taken often enough, borax can not only cause stomach irritation, it can also lead to seizures and anemia. Borax has been associated with nausea, diarrhea, convulsions, and vascular collapse, says the National Institutes of Health.

U.S. Borax has cautioned against ingesting its product. The company says it “does not offer any product that we approve nor intend as a dietary ingredient, pharmaceutical and/or over-the-counter active ingredient, nor food additive or direct additive to foods.

“Our products are labeled as ‘not for internal use’ and thus are not intended for internal related applications nor as an active ingredient.”