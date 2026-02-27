WATCH TV LIVE

NEWSMAX TV HEALTH MONEY WORLD
Tags: blood test | seniors | survival

Blood Test Can Predict Short-Term Survival Among Seniors

Blood Test Can Predict Short-Term Survival Among Seniors
(HealthDay)

Friday, 27 February 2026 08:54 AM EST

An experimental blood test can predict whether seniors have long to live, a new study says.

The genetics-based blood test predicted two-year survival with accuracy as high as 86% among hundreds of seniors, researchers reported Feb. 24 in the journal Aging Cell.

The test is based on PIWI-interacting RNA (piRNA), a class of genetic molecules that regulate development, regeneration and immune response in the human body.

“The combination of just a few piRNAs was the strongest predictor of two-year survival in older adults — stronger than age, lifestyle habits or any other health measures we examined,” said senior researcher Dr. Virginia Byers Kraus, a professor of medicine, pathology and orthopaedic surgery at Duke University in Durham, North Carolina.

“What surprised us most was that this powerful signal came from a simple blood test,” Kraus said in a news release.

For the study, researchers measured piRNAs found in blood samples taken from nearly 1,300 seniors 71 and older.

Results showed that lower levels of certain piRNAs were strongly linked to longer survival.

Specifically, a set of six piRNAs alone predicted the odds that a senior would live beyond two years with up to 86% accuracy. Participants who lived longer consistently had lower levels of these piRNAs.

“We know very little about piRNAs in the blood, but what we’re seeing is that lower levels of certain specific ones is better,” Kraus said. “When these molecules are present in higher amounts, it may signal that something in the body is off‑track. Understanding why could open new possibilities for therapies that promote healthy aging.”

These piRNAs outperformed age, cholesterol, physical activity and more than 180 other clinical measures in predicting short-term survival, researchers found.

Lifestyle factors became more influential when predicting longer-term survival, but piRNAs continued to provide valuable insights into a person’s biology, researchers added.

“These small RNAs are like micromanagers in the body, helping control many processes that affect health and aging,” Kraus said. “We are only beginning to understand how powerful they are.”

The team next plans to study how treatments, lifestyle changes or medications might alter a person’s piRNA levels. They also plan to compare piRNA levels in blood to those found in tissues, to better understand how the molecules function.

“This research suggests we should be able to identify short-term survival risk using a practical, minimally invasive blood test — with the ultimate goal of improving health as we age,” Kraus said.

© HealthDay


Click Here to comment on this article
Share
Health-News
An experimental blood test can predict whether seniors have long to live, a new study says.The genetics-based blood test predicted two-year survival with accuracy as high as 86% among hundreds of seniors, researchers reported Feb. 24 in the journal Aging Cell. The test is...
blood test, seniors, survival
401
2026-54-27
Friday, 27 February 2026 08:54 AM
Newsmax Media, Inc.

Sign up for Newsmax’s Daily Newsletter

Receive breaking news and original analysis - sent right to your inbox.

(Optional for Local News)
Privacy: We never share your email address.
Join the Newsmax Community
Read and Post Comments
Please review Community Guidelines before posting a comment.
 
Free Newsmax E-Alerts
Email:
Country:
Zip Code:
Privacy: We never share your email.
 
Find Your Condition
More Conditions
Take A Look At This
Get Newsmax Text Alerts
TOP

The information presented on this website is not intended as specific medical advice and is not a substitute for professional medical treatment or diagnosis. Read Newsmax Terms and Conditions of Service.

Newsmax, Moneynews, Newsmax Health, and Independent. American. are registered trademarks of Newsmax Media, Inc. Newsmax TV, and Newsmax World are trademarks of Newsmax Media, Inc.

NEWSMAX.COM
© Newsmax Media, Inc.
All Rights Reserved
NEWSMAX.COM
© Newsmax Media, Inc.
All Rights Reserved